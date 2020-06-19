NU hoops loses King, adds Wood

"He is a tough, versatile guard who can score in a variety of ways and is a very good finisher at the rim. Kobe is a hard-nosed defender and can guard multiple positions," Hoiberg said when King signed this spring. "He knows how to win and what it takes to be successful in the Big Ten Conference. Kobe has a great work ethic and will continue to enhance his overall game."

The plan was for King to apply for a waiver granting him immediate eligibility this year, which would have left him two seasons to play at NU.

Within hours of King's departure, the Huskers added a commitment from Wood.

Wood was previously committed to Tulane and then Rhode Island as a high school prospect out of Bethesda-Chevy Chase High in Potomac, Maryland. At URI, he signed as a 2020 prospect but then got out of his National Letter of Intent and decided instead to reclassify to the 2021 class and attend Hargrave for a postgraduate year.

He first reported an offer from Nebraska on May 1 as a 2021 recruit — NU was the first to offer him for that year and had been recruiting him since then — but then King didn't make it to Lincoln and suddenly the Huskers had an immediate opening.