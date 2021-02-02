Raider Wrap: Central Men learn lesson, win at McCook

After taking it on the chin in a loss at North Platte Community College, Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball responded with better energy and found a win the next night at McCook Community College on a last-second shot by sophomore Dwight Glover.
Central suffered an 82-60 loss Friday night when the Raiders shot 50%, grabbed 16 offensive rebounds but also turned it over 32 times. Those giveaways put Central in a 14-point halftime deficit that turned into 18 early in the second half. The Raiders trimmed it to 10 but never quite found enough of a consistent attack to sustain a full comeback because of the turnovers.
The next night saw a better start and more energy but, like the loss to Kansas City, Central squandered a double digit lead in the second half. This time though, the Raiders found a way thanks to Dwight Glover hitting a 3 with less than five seconds on the clock.
Glover led Central off the bench with 22 points, Caleb Muia had a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Tredyn Prososki led the Raiders on Friday, coming off the bench for 15 points. Glover had nine and eight boards.
Tough foes hand Raider women two losses
Central women's basketball put together a furious second-half comeback on Friday but fell short then never quite found a way into the game Saturday in a pair of road losses.
The Raiders trailed by 17 at halftime in an 80-79 loss Friday at North Platte. They cut it to four in the final minutes but came no closer. Central struggled to find a way into the game Saturday. The Raiders went scoreless in the first and lost 80-39.
Sophomore Bailey Lehr saw her first action in more than a year and scored 21 on Friday, hit on 9 of 14 and collected five rebounds. Freshman Brittney Veik had 20 and seven boards. Stats were unavailable for Saturday's contest.
Raider volleyball drops three of four in opening weekend
Central volleyball faced a tough slate of Division I opponents in a road trip to Laramie, Wyoming, going 1-3 against the likes of Lamar, Eastern Wyoming, Otero and Barton.
Central fell to Otero 25-15, 25-13, 25-19, lost to Easter Wyoming 25-18, 25-13, 25-23 and dropped a match to Barton 25-15, 25-15 and 25-17. The Raiders won the third match of the trip over Lamar 25-12, 25-14, 20-25, 25-12.
The Raiders were without starting setter Miranda Summers and are still working on rotations but had moments where the chemistry began to show.
Emily Otten led with six kills, Devyn Erickson had 11 digs and Chloe Odbert put together 15 assists against Otero. Otten piled up 11 kills, Erickson matched that number in digs and Odbert had 19 assists in the loss to Eastern Wyoming. Jordan Wegner and Kensey Wadas tied with five kills, Brooklyn Magsamen totaled 10 digs and Odbert had 18 assists in the loss to Barton.
The victory over Lamar included 15 digs by Otten and a .303 hitting percentage, 10 digs by Magsamen and 29 assists from Odbert.
