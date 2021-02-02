Raider Wrap: Central Men learn lesson, win at McCook

The Raiders trailed by 17 at halftime in an 80-79 loss Friday at North Platte. They cut it to four in the final minutes but came no closer. Central struggled to find a way into the game Saturday. The Raiders went scoreless in the first and lost 80-39.

Sophomore Bailey Lehr saw her first action in more than a year and scored 21 on Friday, hit on 9 of 14 and collected five rebounds. Freshman Brittney Veik had 20 and seven boards. Stats were unavailable for Saturday's contest.

Raider volleyball drops three of four in opening weekend

Central volleyball faced a tough slate of Division I opponents in a road trip to Laramie, Wyoming, going 1-3 against the likes of Lamar, Eastern Wyoming, Otero and Barton.

Central fell to Otero 25-15, 25-13, 25-19, lost to Easter Wyoming 25-18, 25-13, 25-23 and dropped a match to Barton 25-15, 25-15 and 25-17. The Raiders won the third match of the trip over Lamar 25-12, 25-14, 20-25, 25-12.

The Raiders were without starting setter Miranda Summers and are still working on rotations but had moments where the chemistry began to show.