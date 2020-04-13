Roster upheaval a part of the game for everyone, not just Huskers

Nebraska's roster revamp is nearly complete, with the Husker men's basketball team needing to add one more player to fill out its allotted 13 scholarships.
The revamp won't be as dramatic as last season, though nothing will likely approach that spring's upheaval that led to 11 new scholarships and three new walk-ons added to the program in the first month or so of NU's new coach being on the job.
But there's still plenty of change.
Three players — Dachon Burke, Jervay Green and Cam Mack — have entered the transfer portal since NU's season ended. A fourth, freshman Samari Curtis, left the team midseason.
Nothing to be worried about, Nebraska assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih said.
"We knew, when we got here Year 1, that we were going to have roster turnover. Because you’re just doing your best to put together a team that can go out and compete," Abdelmassih said. "So nothing that’s happened has shocked us, certainly. We’re all prepared for it.
"And I think in a situation like this, being prepared and realistic has certainly helped us in identifying players that we know there’s relationships with."
While it may not seem like it, the four scholarship Huskers to transfer out this season are just one fewer than last season's rebuild. Walk-on Justin Costello gave last year's team six transfers.
The transfer market has only grown since then.
As of Friday evening, more than 700 Division I players (717) had either already transferred to other schools or entered the transfer portal. With 353 Division I programs, that's a tick more than two players per school.
In 2019, almost 1,000 Division I players transferred (996, to be exact). That worked out to nearly three players per program. In 2018, it was nearly 900 players.
"The one thing is, I’ve seen comments from fans just (about) the roster turnover," Abdelmassih said. "People — and I’m not sure how many people are really locked in across the country at looking at other programs — but all kinds of programs go through this. A majority do these days."
If you're longing for roster continuity, you might be longing for a while.
And really, no program is immune. Ohio State, for example, has seen three solid players leave the program this spring: Luther Muhammad, DJ Carton and Alonzo Gaffney. A fourth, Kaleb Wesson, is unlikely to return after exploring his professional options.
And that's on a team that rose to No. 2 nationally early in the season and finished in a tie for fifth in the Big Ten.
Nebraska's coaches have ultimate belief in their system, to the point that it's emphasized with potential recruits despite NU's results last season. Statistically, Abdelmassih said, Nebraska played how it wanted to play in terms of pace and the type of shots it wanted to get.
"We just didn't convert at the rate that correlates to winning at a high level, which, we're fully expecting moving forward that we will," he said.
And even now, in early April with a world of unknowns ahead, the Huskers feel good about next season's potential.
"I mean, we have depth at every position, we feel like we have the skillset and the versatility and the athleticism, and certainly the size to go out and compete in the league at a high level," Abdelmassih said. "So things have fallen into place really well.
"Now the biggest challenge is just getting all the guys on campus, whenever that may be where we can start working with them and seeing exactly what we have."
