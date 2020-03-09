Thunderbirds blitz Raider women in district final

A slow shooting start around the rim for the visitors combined with one of the best offensive days of the season for the home team turned into a 77-53 Central Community College-Columbus women's basketball loss on Saturday at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, North Dakota.
In a district final game in which the winner advanced to the NJCAA Division II national tournament in Port Huron, Michigan; UTTC scored the first 12 points of the game then the final 14 points of the first quarter while building a 23-point advantage through the first 10 minutes.
Central only had one chance the rest of the way to cut it to under 20 points, missed that chance and fell behind by as much as 30 points.
Monica Brooks led Central with a double-double on 22 points and 10 rebounds in the final game of her Raider career. Karissa DuShane led UTTC with 20 points while teammate Hannah Golus pulled down 14 rebounds.
United Tribes Tech will open the national tournament next Tuesday or Wednesday. The full 16-team bracket has not yet been released.
"We just started off slow on the offensive end," coach Billy Perkins said. "We missed some easy buckets at the beginning, and they got some easy transition points.
"We just could never get in the flow of the game on the offensive or defensive end."
Central was playing in the first district final in women's program history after winning its first Region IX title the previous Saturday. The Raiders trailed by four late in that one but found a way thanks to Southeast CC mistakes late in the fourth quarter.
This time, there would be no comeback. The hole was simply too deep and the climb too steep.
"We were missing shots that we typically make; easy shots. We missed two or three in front of the block and then we turned it over and then missed an open 3 that we usually knock down early," Perkins said. "I would say, uncharacteristic by how we started."
As the team came together following the first quarter, Perkins focused on chipping away. That was the continued message for each timeout and dead ball, but the only legitimate chance Central had to maybe infuse some doubt into UTTC was when it cut the deficit down to 21 in the third quarter.
A missed shot then a make by the Thunderbirds on the other end quickly extinguished whatever spark the Raiders might have had.
UTTC shot 45 percent in the first half from the perimeter, sinking seven 3s.
"It was one of those things we just couldn't really get anything going," Perkins said. "We kept fighting, but it was just one of those things we could never really get into a rhythm offensively or defensively."
Forward Isabel Diaz, who had played through a broken finger the previous Saturday, was out after having surgery earlier in the week. She might have been able to play through it again but Perkins said for her welfare, the timing of the surgery took precedent.
Her absence led to some trouble adjusting to the normal offensive and defensive scheme.
"Jayden (Hagg) and Gabby (Baack) came in and did a nice job, but what we had been doing all year kind of changed in that moment," Perkins said. "And when you don't make shots, that puts a lot of pressure on your defense. They were making contested shots, contested 3s. It wasn't really scheme-oriented. It was more just them making shots."
Even the UTTC assistant coach and support staff at the scorers' table admitted the first half was probably the best the Thunderbirds had played all season.
In essence, Central ran into a buzzsaw.
"I told them afterward I was proud of them because we had to earn our region championship. I was proud of where we came from," Perkins said. "This group is special. They've worked hard from Day 1, never complained, always competitive with one another.
"I just wanted to make sure they understand they're better people than they were from D1 because of their work ethic and their want to and their teammates. Hopefully, they carry something out of the season, not just the loss; the importance of being a good team and being good people."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.