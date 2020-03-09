Thunderbirds blitz Raider women in district final

Central was playing in the first district final in women's program history after winning its first Region IX title the previous Saturday. The Raiders trailed by four late in that one but found a way thanks to Southeast CC mistakes late in the fourth quarter.

This time, there would be no comeback. The hole was simply too deep and the climb too steep.

"We were missing shots that we typically make; easy shots. We missed two or three in front of the block and then we turned it over and then missed an open 3 that we usually knock down early," Perkins said. "I would say, uncharacteristic by how we started."

As the team came together following the first quarter, Perkins focused on chipping away. That was the continued message for each timeout and dead ball, but the only legitimate chance Central had to maybe infuse some doubt into UTTC was when it cut the deficit down to 21 in the third quarter.

A missed shot then a make by the Thunderbirds on the other end quickly extinguished whatever spark the Raiders might have had.

UTTC shot 45 percent in the first half from the perimeter, sinking seven 3s.