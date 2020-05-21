Hitchcock seeking to take Discoverers to the 'Pinnacle'

The idea for Pinnacle is one Hitchcock is borrowing from long time Dundy County coach Marty Hughes who is now the principal at Auburn. Hughes had a similar concept that Hitchcock is "rebranding."

"Research shows athletes develop with daily repeated efforts," Hitchcock said. "Being active before school and using both sides of the brain increases academic test scores. Pinnacle will provide success for future Discoverers on the court and in the classroom."

Kwapnioski said he and the interview team were impressed with the action plan Hitchcock presented during the hiring process. It's something he believes will assist Columbus basketball in moving forward after Motz led varsity to double digit wins in three of his five seasons.

Columbus didn't have 10 or more wins three times in the 15 years prior to Motz.

With the help of Hitchcock's staff, and Columbus basketball boosters in the community, Kwapnioski has no doubt the program will be successful.

"Jordan mentioned his version of the Pinnacle idea came from a few coaches he knows that put something similar into place," Kwapnioski said. "What Jordan has done is put his own twist on something he knows will generate interest from youth in our community and in return will have a long term impact on our high school program."