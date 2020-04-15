Husker hoops adds five transfers on first day of signing period

A three-year starter at Western Illinois, Webster averaged more than 17 points per game each of the past two seasons, and will likely slide into the point guard role at Nebraska.

Webster graduated in three years, and will come to Lincoln as a grad transfer with one year of eligibility.

"He brings elite leadership skills and showed that he can run a team as a three-year starter at Western Illinois," Hoiberg said. "He fits very well in our system because of his perimeter shooting and his ability to play both guard positions."

A second Kobe entered the fray when Wisconsin transfer Kobe King was announced just before 11 a.m.

King was Wisconsin's leading scorer this season before announcing in January he was leaving the program. He averaged 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19 games this season for the Badgers, and his scoring averaged jumped to 12.6 points per game in nine Big Ten games.

King is expected to apply for a waiver for immediate eligibility, and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.