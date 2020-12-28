Bazil burns Columbus boys with 35

Less than a week after Lincoln Northeast guard Pierce Bazil had 23 in a road win at Columbus, the senior dropped 35 on CHS back at home in the first round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament and eliminated Columbus High in the first round 67-51.
Columbus had cut a 16-point deficit down to 11 to start the fourth quarter before Bazil pushed the Rockets to a 21-point lead with nine of his team's first 14 points of the fourth quarter. Northeast started on a 13-3 run and improved to 4-0 with the win.
Bazil scored much of his total in the Dec. 22 68-49 win with second-chance buckets from teammates' offensive rebounds. Monday he did much of the work his own, scoring at least seven points in each quarter.
Columbus had opportunities at the line to make it a closer contest but went 5 of 16 on foul shots.
"We played really well in the first quarter, and then in that second quarter, if you don't finish around the rim, they'll just cherry-pick you," coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "There were a couple of those where we turned it over or we missed at the rim and they turned it into points and were able to separate.
"The kids played hard. It's tough when you shoot like that from the line. Up until the last five minutes of the game it's an eight or nine-point game."
Northeast led 15-10 after the first quarter on the strength of a 9-0 run and four points by Bazil. Tadan Bell ended it on a shot and a foul for a 3-point play but Bazil scored eight straight to start the second quarter. Bell and Sam Kwapnioski responded with six straight CHS points and the Discoverers were within 27-16 at the halftime break.
The gap was nearly 20 in the third when Columbus junior Ernest Hausmann hit a free throw and scored twice on steals and runouts to the other end. He had the ball in the paint again looking to cut the deficit to just seven when he was called for a charge.
Bazil then started the fourth with eight points.
"You're thinking that you're going to be eight or nine points away and you're going to shoot 5 for 16, that's not bad. We've just got to keep getting better," Hithcock said. "We've got Fremont on Wednesday, which will be a more reasonable competition level."
Fremont dropped its first-round matchup to Kearney and will play Columbus in the consolation round back at Northeast at 5 p.m.
Blake Thompson led Columbus with 14 while Bell with 13 and Hausmann with 12 joined him in double figures.
"That charge call against Ernest was big, too. You've got momentum, you're going in and you're going to get to the line at least, but you come up empty. There were just some timely things like that," Hithcock said. "We've got to keep runs going then we'd turn it over or wouldn't get a call. Those runs you need to get you over the edge, we just couldn't quite get."
Bell's 13 were a career-high. He's seen an increased role since injuries to Garrett Esch and Ean Luebbe. Those two plus another expected starter, Kaleb Mulder, were out for the third straight game. Mulder has yet to play this year.
If and when the team is healthy, Hitchcok said Bell has shown he deserves to be out there.
"He's shooting the ball extremely well. He's just catching the ball in rhythm and shooting with confidence, that's what we need him to do," Hithcock said. "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect from him. Even when we have our guys back, he's proven he has the right to get a considerable amount of playing time."
Columbus dropped to 0-7, the first such start since the 2012-13 team opened 0-9.
"I couldn't be more proud of our kids. They play their tails off and compete no matter what," Hitchcock said. "I desperately want them to have some success because they deserve it."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.