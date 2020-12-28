Bazil burns Columbus boys with 35

Less than a week after Lincoln Northeast guard Pierce Bazil had 23 in a road win at Columbus, the senior dropped 35 on CHS back at home in the first round of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament and eliminated Columbus High in the first round 67-51.

Columbus had cut a 16-point deficit down to 11 to start the fourth quarter before Bazil pushed the Rockets to a 21-point lead with nine of his team's first 14 points of the fourth quarter. Northeast started on a 13-3 run and improved to 4-0 with the win.

Bazil scored much of his total in the Dec. 22 68-49 win with second-chance buckets from teammates' offensive rebounds. Monday he did much of the work his own, scoring at least seven points in each quarter.

Columbus had opportunities at the line to make it a closer contest but went 5 of 16 on foul shots.

"We played really well in the first quarter, and then in that second quarter, if you don't finish around the rim, they'll just cherry-pick you," coach Jordan Hitchcock said. "There were a couple of those where we turned it over or we missed at the rim and they turned it into points and were able to separate.

"The kids played hard. It's tough when you shoot like that from the line. Up until the last five minutes of the game it's an eight or nine-point game."