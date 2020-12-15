BC grabs impressive road win

Boone Central wrestling went on the road Friday for a step up in competition at the Beau Haizlip Wrestling Invite at Omaha Burke. Though BC was a Class C team taking on the Class A hosts and Class B Hastings, the Cardinals showed their quality with a split of dual matches.
Boone Central defeated Burke 42-39 and dropped a 49-27 decision to Hastings.
The Cardinals won 12 of the 28 matches and scored pins in eight of those.
Richard Cleveland at 195 pounds, Dakota Rose at heavyweight and Carson Wood at 113 each won twice.
"Hastings having a full lineup and us giving up (open weights) at 106, 145, and 220 did not help us. Hastings wrestled solid. We did not wrestle to our potential and did not come out firing, and that hurt our chances of winning the dual," coach Josh Majerus said. "Having some guys sick and quarantined showed tonight with some of our matches.
"On another note, we stopped Burke to get a close dual win. It is always nice beating teams in a higher class than us. Carson Wood and Dakota Rose stepped up for us tonight and wrestled really well."
Hastings won the first six matches of the night and essentially put the victory in the bag with bonus points in all but one of those. Three pins, a forfeit and a major decision made it 31-0. Hank Hudson scored the first Boone Central win of the night at 182 with a pin and Cleveland followed it with another.
The teams alternated results the rest of the way. Dakota Rose needed just 14 seconds for a pin, Carson Wood secured a pin late in the first period and Gavin Dozler won 5-1.
Open weights didn't hurt as much against Burke since the Bulldogs were also empty at 220, 113 and 138.
Burke won four of the first five and lead 24-6 with four pins. William Karmann had an early Boone Central win at 160 with a pin.
Burke won just three more matches the rest of the night as Boone Central began to seize control. Cleveland, Weber and Rose tied it 24-24 on two pins and a forfeit before Burke used a forfeit to regain the lead. Wood was awarded a forfeit and Ted Hemingsen had a second-period pin for a 36-30 Cardinal lead.
A 4-2 Bulldog win and 44-second Burke pin put the hosts back up, but with an open weight at 138, Boone Central secured the win on a six-point forfeit.
Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!