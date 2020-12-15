BC grabs impressive road win

Boone Central wrestling went on the road Friday for a step up in competition at the Beau Haizlip Wrestling Invite at Omaha Burke. Though BC was a Class C team taking on the Class A hosts and Class B Hastings, the Cardinals showed their quality with a split of dual matches.

Boone Central defeated Burke 42-39 and dropped a 49-27 decision to Hastings.

The Cardinals won 12 of the 28 matches and scored pins in eight of those.

Richard Cleveland at 195 pounds, Dakota Rose at heavyweight and Carson Wood at 113 each won twice.

"Hastings having a full lineup and us giving up (open weights) at 106, 145, and 220 did not help us. Hastings wrestled solid. We did not wrestle to our potential and did not come out firing, and that hurt our chances of winning the dual," coach Josh Majerus said. "Having some guys sick and quarantined showed tonight with some of our matches.

"On another note, we stopped Burke to get a close dual win. It is always nice beating teams in a higher class than us. Carson Wood and Dakota Rose stepped up for us tonight and wrestled really well."