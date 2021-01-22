Bearcats win final two matches, take dual over Discoverers

Columbus High's injury-riddled wrestling lineup did what it could, found itself tied late in a dual against Kearney but dropped the final two matches and suffered a 43-31 loss Thursday night at home.
Columbus was as close to full strength as it has been in a month but was still missing two crucial members that would have played a major role in, perhaps, turning the result around.
As it were, the youngsters in the lineup did what they could to give CHS a chance. Their efforts had the Discoverers in place late until a 27-27 tie was broken by Bearcats with back-to-back pins in the final two matches.
"It was close. If I were to predict the dual, I would have said 7-7 and bonus points determining the winner," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "We had a couple of guys that were out there for the first time or the first time in a long time."
Junior Rylee Iburg was back on the mat for the first time since Dec. 19 following a lingering knee issue. Sophomore Eric Slusarski was wrestling his first varsity match since Dec. 22 and his first home varsity match under the spotlight in his career.
Neither won, but neither gave up bonus-point losses either. Slusarski was filling in for an injured Adrian Bice. Though it was in a different weight class, Slusarki's addition to the lineup allowed freshman Kaden Brownlow to wrestle up at 113. Brownlow faced No. 3 (NSWCA) Archer Heelan and suffered a pin with 16 seconds left in the first period. Iburg lost 5-0 to 182-pound No. 3 Carter Abels 5-0.
But Brownlow's pin was the exception for a mostly solid night by the youngsters.
Freshman Brenyn Delano opened the dual by pin midway through the second period, sophomore Caydn Kucera won by pin with five seconds remaining in the first period, Jaden McFarland lost 5-3, Marcus Beltran took a 10-2 major decision loss but avoided a pin and sophomore Liam Blaser scored a pin midway through the second period.
Columbus won five, lost nine but allowed only three pins. It just so happened the final two were in the final two matches.
The Bearcats were 6-2 through the first eight matches and led 24-6 when the Discoverers won three of the next four. Levi Bloomquist started it with a pin in just 49 seconds, Blayze Standley earned a 3-1 win then Blaser pinned his foe following Iburg's defeat and tied it 27-27.
Senior Justin Gaston looked to have the upper hand on No. 3 Dario Rodriguez at 220 before Rodriguez used Gaston's momentum against him and won by pin 1:03 into the match. Senior Jordan Williams had a similarly fast start at heavyweight but was also put on his back in the final match.
"Justin probably went out thinking, 'We need to get a pin so I can set up Jordan to get any kind of a win.' That's a hard position to be in."
Columbus fell to 5-6 on the dual season. The Discoverers were at the UNK Duals on Friday then have just one more dual on the schedule - Thursday at Lincoln North Star.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.