Bearcats win final two matches, take dual over Discoverers

Columbus High's injury-riddled wrestling lineup did what it could, found itself tied late in a dual against Kearney but dropped the final two matches and suffered a 43-31 loss Thursday night at home.

Columbus was as close to full strength as it has been in a month but was still missing two crucial members that would have played a major role in, perhaps, turning the result around.

As it were, the youngsters in the lineup did what they could to give CHS a chance. Their efforts had the Discoverers in place late until a 27-27 tie was broken by Bearcats with back-to-back pins in the final two matches.

"It was close. If I were to predict the dual, I would have said 7-7 and bonus points determining the winner," coach Adam Keiswetter said. "We had a couple of guys that were out there for the first time or the first time in a long time."

Junior Rylee Iburg was back on the mat for the first time since Dec. 19 following a lingering knee issue. Sophomore Eric Slusarski was wrestling his first varsity match since Dec. 22 and his first home varsity match under the spotlight in his career.