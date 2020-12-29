 Skip to main content
Beaver boys go cold after halftime; girls drop to 0-8
St. Edward boys basketball lost its scoring touch in the second half and suffered a 55-45 loss to Niobrara/Verdigre in the first round of Monday's Verdigre Holiday Tournament.

St. Edward led 14-8 and 31-25 then generated just 14 total points in the second half.

Sophomore Isaac Roberts scored 18 and senior Brandon Merrell had 12.

"We let up on the defensive side of the ball. We allowed them to attack in the second half and did not step to shooters quick enough," coach Michael Roscoe said. "Offensively, we could not solve their zone they switched to, and we went cold. We then started to rush our shots and force a little too much. We did not keep the intensity up and suffered because of it. We have to have the composure to finish."

The St. Ed girls fell into a 21-5 first-quarter deficit and fell to Niobrara/Verdigre 65-21. Emma Olson had 10 points for a Beavers team that hit on just 8 of 42 shots.

The boys played Plainview Tuesday in the 4:30 p.m. consolation game while the girls faced O'Neill St. Mary's at 3 p.m.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

