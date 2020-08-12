Beginning angler's guide to rod, reel and line

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

How much time do you want to spend untangling your fishing line? Zero, none, never! While I cannot guarantee you a tangle-free life, there are ways to help spend more time fishing, and it starts by using the right gear for the conditions and your skill level.

If you are teaching a beginning angler, here is what they need to know about rods, reels and line.

Reels

There are four types of fishing reels. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages:

• Most spin-casting reels, also known as close-face reels, operate with the push and release of a button. The line seldom comes off the spool in a tangle. There are few exposed parts to break. The price and quality can be anywhere from disposable to heirloom. Perfect. Old anglers, once they have shed their egos, often come back to use the ones they learned to fish with. Buy one of these for your kids and save it for your grandchildren.

• Spinning reels look cool with the bail spinning the string on the spool as the handle is cranked. In the right hands, the spinning reel can cast farther than any other type as the line just falls off the end of the spool. These take a little more finesse, but can be used successfully by practiced beginners.