Bigger, stronger Raiders aim to continue success

Central Community College-Columbus men's basketball won its region and played for a chance at the national tournament for the first time in a few seasons last March.
Before the season, based on appearance alone, that might have seemed unlikely. As coach John Ritzdorf puts it, the Raiders didn't look like a college basketball team. Coming off the bus, they weren't passing the eye test.
That won't be the case when Central tips off a new season this weekend in a pair of games Friday and Saturday. The Raiders have just two holdovers from the 20-11 group last season. Ritzdorf has filled in a roster of 10 around Dwight Glover and Emarr Vinson that includes five other sophomores and five freshmen.
From a size and athleticism standpoint, it's a group more gifted in both areas. Because of that, Ritzdorf is optimistic about the team's ability to create more easy baskets and play tougher defense.
"I really like this team. It's going to a question of, how quickly can we gel together and learn our roles and play our roles and all of that?" Ritzdorf said. "I love the talent and the depth of this team. It's going to be about how quickly we can come together and get used to each other."
Central was 13-10 a year ago when it went on a seven-game winning streak to the regional title win over Southeast Community College. A 12-point loss to Dakota County Technical the following week ended hopes for the national tournament.
Tre'vion Crawford led the team in scoring, Nathan Frost was tops in rebounding and Roman Behrens averaged the most assists. Crawford, Frost, Behrens and Tre Mikkelsen scored over 10 points per game. All four of those players have since moved on, and two of them were two-year regulars for the team.
Glover, a 6-foot-3 guard from Atlanta, scored 10.2 points per game and shot 47 percent. Vinson, 6-8 and out of Omaha North, averaged just over a point to go with four rebounds.
Joining Glover and Vinson in the sophomore ranks are three guards and two forwards. Gacoby Jones, Jalen Black and Logan Dorn play in the back court. Kyle Hawthorne and Michael Ozomah both stand at 6-5 and play on the block.
The freshmen class consists of guards Jahad Hart, Tredyn Prososki, Gavin Lipovsky, Jayden Byabato and Caleb Muia. Every player besides Hart stands above 6 feet, and every player other than Byabato is taller than 6-1.
"I think we're faster and more athletic," Glover said. "I think our potential can be higher than last year."
That potential remains a work in progress after fewer than 10 practices and two scrimmages. Additionally, although the team played twice in the fall, Ozomah and Black are additions from the start of this semester.
The normal turnover plus two new faces has made the start to the season a learning experience for everyone involved. Ritzdorf is teaching and re-teaching elements daily. Still, the COVID delay might have been a blessing in disguise for this group. The opportunity to prepare for a full semester ahead of time has been valuable even if the recent additions have been an adjustment.
Ritzdorf is working on identifying the proper rotations. While those have yet to reveal themselves, it's a nice problem to have. A year ago, there were three clear playmakers in Behrens, Crawford and Frost. That's not as obvious in 2021. But while lineup changes may be a regular occurrence early on, Ritzdorf says he has more to choose from.
"It’s such a different team and a different makeup, I truly feel like we have 12 guys that can contribute," he said. "I don’t know if that was the case last year."
He considers last year's group one that maximized its potential based on its basketball IQ and ability to shoot the ball. The current group isn't expected to hit as many perimeter shots, and the intangibles such as vision and awareness that are part of basketball IQ can only be revealed in competition.
Whether those hoop smarts are above, below or right at last year's group, Ritzdorf said the tradeoff is in the paint and on the glass. Central's increased size and athleticism could very well likely lead to more points in the paint and better work on the glass.
However it comes together, the schedule offers a stiff test of several NJCAA Division I teams and NAIA junior varsity teams. The programs Central normally plays from Iowa NJCAA Division II are staying within the region for the upcoming season. It amounts to a gauntlet of foes that will prove challenging.
There will still be a regional and district playoff for the NJCAA tournament. If that's a possibility, Ritzdorf said there is one thing he'd like to see carry over from last year regardless of how it's accomplished.
"I don’t know if you can put a number on it in terms of wins and losses. But I do know this: last year we were playing our best basketball in the last third of the season. I want that to be the case this year. I want to see, regardless of record, I want us to be playing our best basketball in March," he said. "If we can just grow, because we’re so new, grow and get better and maybe withstand a couple of blows early on, play our best basketball in March, I’m going to see that as successful."
