Bigger, stronger Raiders aim to continue success

He considers last year's group one that maximized its potential based on its basketball IQ and ability to shoot the ball. The current group isn't expected to hit as many perimeter shots, and the intangibles such as vision and awareness that are part of basketball IQ can only be revealed in competition.

Whether those hoop smarts are above, below or right at last year's group, Ritzdorf said the tradeoff is in the paint and on the glass. Central's increased size and athleticism could very well likely lead to more points in the paint and better work on the glass.

However it comes together, the schedule offers a stiff test of several NJCAA Division I teams and NAIA junior varsity teams. The programs Central normally plays from Iowa NJCAA Division II are staying within the region for the upcoming season. It amounts to a gauntlet of foes that will prove challenging.

There will still be a regional and district playoff for the NJCAA tournament. If that's a possibility, Ritzdorf said there is one thing he'd like to see carry over from last year regardless of how it's accomplished.