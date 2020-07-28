Blues end season with split against Grand Island

The close of the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Junior Blues' season was full of drama on Monday night in Grand Island.
The Blues split a doubleheader in a pair of 6-5 final scores. The split leaves Columbus with a record of 10-16 on the season.
Columbus trailed 5-4 in the sixth inning of Game 1 before RBI hits from Ryan Eickhoff and Conner Rausch. CUFCU then tied the game in the seventh of Game 2 before Kearney walked it off in the bottom half.
There were many highlights for the Blues, including Jacob Wagoner generating four hits in seven at bats, scoring one run and driving in another.
"I thought we played well," head coach Jimmy Johnson said. "We ended up with a split, but these past six games or so, we've been playing some of our best baseball ... We know we don't have to play perfectly to be successful. They played hard and battled really hard yesterday."
Blues 6, Grand Island 5: Columbus won the first half of the doubleheader in comeback fashion. The Junior Blues plated one in the first on Wagoner's line drive RBI but gave up four in the home half on three walks and two doubles.
CUFCU regained the lead in the second with Jack Faust's RBI ground out fielder's choice with two on and runs by Trevor Schumacher and Faust on passed balls.
Grand Island responded with a run to take a 5-4 lead, but Columbus scored two in the sixth and held off Grand Island the rest of the way to win 6-5.
Rausch worked the final 3 and 1/3 innings allowing just one hit while hitting three batters. He pitched around a one-out single in the fifth, a one-out hit batter in the sixth then hit the first two batters in the seventh. One of those runners was caught on the base paths and another was cut down stealing by Faust at catcher.
Yurisky Rivers started the game on the mound for Columbus and pitched 3 and 2/3 innings. He allowed five runs on six hits while striking out two batters and walking three.
Wagoner also had a big catch on defense in the top of the seventh to keep Grand Island off the board.
"We were battling uphill from the beginning," Johnson said. "To our guys' credit, they kept plugging away and grinding out each at bat. Thankfully it worked out."
Grand Island 6, Blues 5: The second half of the doubleheader came down to the wire with Grand Island winning on a walk-off single.
Columbus scored the first run of the game in the top of the second on Bohden Jedlicka's two-out RBI single to left field before Grand Island captured a 3-1 lead in the bottom half of the inning.
The home team extended its lead to 5-1 in the third before the Blues scored one in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh to tie the game at 5-5.
Braden Schefus doubled in a run in the fourth, Jedlicka had another RBI hit on a single to center in the sixth, Eickhoff followed it up with a two-out liner past short for a run three hitters later and Rivera tied it on a single to left in the seventh.
Grand Island ended the game with a leadoff double and back-to-back singles.
Eickhoff, Jedlicka, Rivera and Wagoner led the Blues offense in the second game with two hits each. Jedlicka registered a team-high two RBIs.
Eickhoff also started on the mound for Columbus. He pitched three innings, allowing five runs, two of which were earned, on five hits while striking out four batters.
Faust closed out the final three innings and gave up one run on four hits while striking out five batters.
Despite the loss, Johnson was pleased with his team's final outing.
"Obviously, you want to win every game," he said. "There wasn't much disappointment. ...They left everything they had out on the field. You really can't ask for anything more than that."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram
