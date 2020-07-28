Blues end season with split against Grand Island

Grand Island responded with a run to take a 5-4 lead, but Columbus scored two in the sixth and held off Grand Island the rest of the way to win 6-5.

Rausch worked the final 3 and 1/3 innings allowing just one hit while hitting three batters. He pitched around a one-out single in the fifth, a one-out hit batter in the sixth then hit the first two batters in the seventh. One of those runners was caught on the base paths and another was cut down stealing by Faust at catcher.

Yurisky Rivers started the game on the mound for Columbus and pitched 3 and 2/3 innings. He allowed five runs on six hits while striking out two batters and walking three.

Wagoner also had a big catch on defense in the top of the seventh to keep Grand Island off the board.

"We were battling uphill from the beginning," Johnson said. "To our guys' credit, they kept plugging away and grinding out each at bat. Thankfully it worked out."

Grand Island 6, Blues 5: The second half of the doubleheader came down to the wire with Grand Island winning on a walk-off single.