Boone Central and Polk County softball compete at NEN Tournament

Niemann went 3 for 3 from the plate against Logan View, finishing with two RBIs.

Logan View led 2-0 after the top of the third, but Boone Central used doubles by Choat, Cunningham and Ashtyn Hedlund to tie the game at 2-2. Niemann singled in the go-ahead run.

LVSS tied the game in the top of the fifth. But Niemann came through clutch once again with a walk-off single.

Avery Olnes started in the circle. She struck out seven batters.

Polk County 3, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1: LVSS captured an early lead after scoring a run in the top of the first. But Polk County pitched a shutout the rest of the way. The Slammers scored once in the third and two in the fifth to capture the win.

NEN 12, Boone Central 3: NEN proved to be too much to overcome in the second game of the day, outhitting Boone Central 14-5.

The Cardinals hung with the Vipers trailing 4-3 after the second inning. But NEN scored seven in the third and one in the fourth to seal the victory.