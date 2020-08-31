Boone Central and Polk County softball compete at NEN Tournament

Boone Central and Polk County were both in action at the NEN Viper Tournament on Saturday.
Boone Central (3-2) finished 2-1 defeating Highway 91 (5-5) and Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (4-3) and losing to NEN (7-1). Kalli Niemann went 4 for 4 at the plate with two runs and two RBIs.
Polk County (3-5) finished 1-2 with a win over Logan View/Scribner-Snyder and losses to O'Neil (2-7) and NEN (7-1).
Boone Central 11, Highway 91 1: The Cardinals rolled to an easy victory over the Cyclones scoring six runs in the second inning and five in the third.
Highway 91's lone run came in the top of the fourth, but Boone Central secured the last out to win via the run rule.
The Cardinals outhit the Cyclones 10-4, including two each from Madisyn Cunningham and Claire Choat. Cunningham finished with a triple and home run, scoring two runs and finishing with four RBIs.
Ashtyn Hedlund pitched all four innings, striking out two batters and walking three.
Boone Central 4, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 3: The Cardinals started their day with a walk-off victory. Niemann singled in the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth against the Raiders.
Niemann went 3 for 3 from the plate against Logan View, finishing with two RBIs.
Logan View led 2-0 after the top of the third, but Boone Central used doubles by Choat, Cunningham and Ashtyn Hedlund to tie the game at 2-2. Niemann singled in the go-ahead run.
LVSS tied the game in the top of the fifth. But Niemann came through clutch once again with a walk-off single.
Avery Olnes started in the circle. She struck out seven batters.
Polk County 3, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 1: LVSS captured an early lead after scoring a run in the top of the first. But Polk County pitched a shutout the rest of the way. The Slammers scored once in the third and two in the fifth to capture the win.
NEN 12, Boone Central 3: NEN proved to be too much to overcome in the second game of the day, outhitting Boone Central 14-5.
The Cardinals hung with the Vipers trailing 4-3 after the second inning. But NEN scored seven in the third and one in the fourth to seal the victory.
Boone Central's four hits came from Olivia Connelly, Jeslynn Beckmann, Cunningham and Hedlund.
Only four of NEN's runs were earned.
NEN 5, Polk County 0: Polk County held NEN's explosive offense to just five runs on 11 hits but struggled at the plate, finishing with only four hits.
The Vipers scored two in the second and three in the third.
Polk County's four hits came from Courtney Sunday, Emma Roberts, Kayleigh Pinney and Christina Rystrom.
O'Neill 10, Polk County 6: Polk County led O'Neil 5-4 after the third inning but allowed a fourth-inning run to tie the game up.
The Eagles opened the floodgates in the fifth, scoring five runs. The Slammers attempted to rally, but managed only one run, ending the game.
Boone Central is in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at home against Blue River (3-4).
Polk County played Highway 91 on Monday, but the game ended after the print deadline. The Slammers are in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at home against St. Paul (4-5).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram.
