Boone Central continues XC dynasty, HLHF and St. Francis represent at state

Boone Central girls cross country continued to build on its dynasty Friday at the Class C girls cross country state championships in Kearney.
For the fourth time since 2014, the Cardinals raised a trophy at end of the season.
Only two teams in Class C have more success in a similar period. Fort Calhoun won five titles from 2006 to 2011 and Crofton won eight straight from 1981-1988.
Friday's title is the second in a row and left the three seniors on the team almost speechless.
"It's an honor," senior Samantha Weeder said. "It's awesome."
Boone Central defeated second-place Douglas County West by 26 points after senior Jordan Soto-Stopak and sophomore Alicia Weed both won individual medals.
Soto-Stopak won her fourth state medal at the race after finishing third with a time of 19 minutes, 49 seconds. She placed third as a junior, second as a sophomore and sixth as a freshman.
Soto-Stopak was ecstatic to bring another trophy home to Albion.
"It's another dream come true," she said. "(Winning) was a goal, but we just really wanted to do our best and have a really good end to the season. It worked out really well."
Alicia Weeder placed seventh with a time of 20:15, senior Samantha Weeder took 22nd with a 20:55, senior Autumn Simons finished in 66th with a 22:20, junior Morgann Johnson came in 79th with a 22:48 and junior Tessa Hamling ran a 24:13 for 98th.
"I keep using bittersweet, but I think it's just amazing," Soto-Stopak said about finishing on top. "It's honestly just amazing."
Head coach Justin Harris, who has been the coach for the last two titles, said he was impressed with everyone's performance. He especially thought his team handled the cold weather well.
"We talked about the weather and being prepared for it all week," Harris said. "I think that was an advantage for us as we have so many runners who have experienced different weather conditions throughout their career. We asked Jordan and Alicia to be in the top 10 in the first couple miles but not be out in front. Then at the 2-mile mark just see what they had left. They both ran excellent races and executed the plan well."
"Samantha had one of the best races of the season. She beat every team's third and fourth runners and even beat some teams top runner."
Harris credits some of the continued success of Boone Central to lineage. Several members of this year's team have older siblings that themselves produced championship seasons.
Soto-Stopak and the Weeder sisters all had family members on the 2014 and 2015 teams.
Harris also attributed some success to the challenging schedule the Cardinals face. In the regular season, Boone Central completed against the Class C and D individual champions and faced the Class D team runner up and third place finisher.
"We have talent but we also compete against great competition all year long," Harris said. "Gauging ourselves against some of the best week in and week out also helps push us to continue to improve. We also have great support in our community for the cross country team that Coach (Tom) Dickey generated."
Alicia Weeder, along with juniors Morgann Johnson and Tessa Hamling, return next year. The three hope to improve in the offseason and continue the Cardinal run of success.
"We're definitely going to have to work harder next year," Weeder said.
The Boone Central boys also sent two runners to state. Senior Bradley Schindel ran a 17:36 for 26th and junior Harrison Dodds came in 71st with a 18:32.
Humphrey St. Francis
St. Francis cross country entered the season with no returning state qualifiers. The Flyers had two runners in the championship last year, but both Leah Podliska and Madison Stricklin graduated.
This year, St. Francis took three runners to Kearney including freshman Brock Pfeifer and sophomore Garret Zach, who are just the second and third boys from St. Francis to qualify for the state championships.
Freshman Christina Brandl also qualified for state. St. Francis has now sent at least one girl to each of the past four state meets.
Pfeifer placed 91st with a time of 19:32, sophomore Garret Zach came in 97th with a 19:51 and freshman Christina Brandl placed 108th with a time of 25:44.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
HLHF sent a pair of seniors to Kearney with Daisy Korus and Caleb Preister representing the bulldogs.
Korus finishes her career as a four-time state qualifier. She finished 32nd as a freshman, 34th as a sophomores, 41st as a senior and 36th as a senior. She ran a 21:40 on Friday.
Her time was the fastest she's ran all year, and the fastest she ran at the state meet over the last four years.
Preister was appearing in his first state championship. He became the first HLHF boy to race at state since Kenny Osten did so in 2005. He finished 38th with an 18:25.
"Daisy and Caleb both ran really well," head coach Bret Adkins said. " Caleb's time was close to his personal best and he beat a couple guys that beat him last week at districts.
"I was really proud of both of them, and was impressed with the way they competed and the way they handled the cold, windy conditions. It was a great way for them both to finish out their high school cross country careers."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
