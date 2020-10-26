Boone Central continues XC dynasty, HLHF and St. Francis represent at state

"I keep using bittersweet, but I think it's just amazing," Soto-Stopak said about finishing on top. "It's honestly just amazing."

Head coach Justin Harris, who has been the coach for the last two titles, said he was impressed with everyone's performance. He especially thought his team handled the cold weather well.

"We talked about the weather and being prepared for it all week," Harris said. "I think that was an advantage for us as we have so many runners who have experienced different weather conditions throughout their career. We asked Jordan and Alicia to be in the top 10 in the first couple miles but not be out in front. Then at the 2-mile mark just see what they had left. They both ran excellent races and executed the plan well."

"Samantha had one of the best races of the season. She beat every team's third and fourth runners and even beat some teams top runner."

Harris credits some of the continued success of Boone Central to lineage. Several members of this year's team have older siblings that themselves produced championship seasons.

Soto-Stopak and the Weeder sisters all had family members on the 2014 and 2015 teams.