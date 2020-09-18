Boone Central girls sweep top spot

Alicia Weeder and Jordan Soto-Stopak of Boone Central continued successful starts to their season on Thursday at the Scotus Invite, placing first and second and leading the Cardinals to a first-place team finish.
Scotus Central Catholic, Lakeview and Boone Central were three of the 11 teams in attendance.
On the boys side, Aquinas senior Payton Davis won the meet with a time of 16:56, but Norfolk Catholic took first as a team with the third, fourth, 10th and 15th place finishers.
SCOTUS: Seniors Michael Gasper led the Shamrocks with a fifth-place finish running the course in 17:49 to help Scotus to a second-place team finish.
Senior Nicolas Schultz placed seventh with a 17:52, Ross Thorson finished ninth with a 17:56, Ben Juarez took 14th with an 18:15, freshman Jude Maguire ran an 18:59 for 24th and freshman Caleb Schumacher placed 27th with a 19:14.
Senior Olivia Fehringer paced the Shamrock girls with a fifth-place finish and a time of 21:52 leading Scotus to third.
Sophomore Whitney Klug finished 15th with a time of 23:14, senior Emily Ferguson placed 17th with a time of 23:49, freshman Serena Swiatek took 20th with a 24:53, freshman Josie Sliva ran a 25:44 for 30th and sophomore Jasmine Jackson placed 38th with a time of 26:49.
LAKEVIEW: Freshman Cherish Moore led the Lady Vikes with a 23rd place finish, running a 25:14 as the Lady Vikes were eighth as a team.
Senior Alison Loseke placed 26th with a 25:21, senior Grace Hatcher finished 37th with a time of 26:46 and freshman Emma Anderson ran a 29:52 for 46th.
The boys were led by junior Angel Rodriguez who placed 30th with a time of 19:36 leading to a ninth-place team finish.
Senior Kevin Dominguez placed 35th with a 19:48, junior Greyson Schatz finished in 50th with a 20:40, junior Simon Janssen ran a 20:41 for 51st, freshman Jack Burns took 69th with a 21:47 and junior Pablo Tellez finished 72nd with a 21:49.
"We had a couple boys that performed really well," head coach James Brock said. "There is some really strong competition here."
Boone Central: Weeder completed the course in a time of 20:54 and Soto-Stopak ran 21:31 to pace the Cardinals.
Senior Sam Weeder placed sixth with a time of 21:53, junior Morgann Johnson finished in 22:05, senior Autumn Simons took 13th with a 22:54 and junior Tessa Hamling ran a 25:08 for 21st.
Soto-Stopak was happy with her performance after the race.
"I feel good," she said. "I feel a lot better than I did in the race... I didn't really know what to expect. It was kind of like, go out there and do what you can do. It worked out."
Alicia Weeder expected a tough competition coming in and was excited to pull off the victory.
"Coming in I thought it was going to be tough, and I didn't know how it was going to come out," she said. "I think once we keep winning and doing our best, I'm excited for the rest of the season."
The boys were led by senior Bradley Schindel who placed 12th with a time of 18:06 to lead the Cardinals to a sixth-place finish.
Junior Harrison Dodds placed 19th with an 18:36, senior Caleb Kohl finished 42nd with a 20:20, sophomore Ben Kohl took 49th with a 20:37, Richard Cleveland finished 54th with a 21:05 and sophomore Colton Simons ran a 21:11 for 56th.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!