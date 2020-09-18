Boone Central girls sweep top spot

Soto-Stopak was happy with her performance after the race.

"I feel good," she said. "I feel a lot better than I did in the race... I didn't really know what to expect. It was kind of like, go out there and do what you can do. It worked out."

Alicia Weeder expected a tough competition coming in and was excited to pull off the victory.

"Coming in I thought it was going to be tough, and I didn't know how it was going to come out," she said. "I think once we keep winning and doing our best, I'm excited for the rest of the season."

The boys were led by senior Bradley Schindel who placed 12th with a time of 18:06 to lead the Cardinals to a sixth-place finish.

Junior Harrison Dodds placed 19th with an 18:36, senior Caleb Kohl finished 42nd with a 20:20, sophomore Ben Kohl took 49th with a 20:37, Richard Cleveland finished 54th with a 21:05 and sophomore Colton Simons ran a 21:11 for 56th.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

