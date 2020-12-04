Boone Central postpones wrestling opener

The Boone Central wrestling team will have to wait a little longer to hit the mat after a dual against Aquinas Catholic was postponed from Thursday until Jan. 7.

Boone Central head coach Joshua Majerus is hoping the additional time will make the future matchup more interesting.

"We postponed until January 7," Majerus said. "Postponing the dual helps some of our wrestlers get down to their weight class. I believe having it after Christmas will make the dual more competitive."

Boone Central is scheduled to compete in the O'Neil invite on Saturday.

Reach the Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0