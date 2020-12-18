Boone Central Wrestling: Dukes edge Cards with late pins

Three straight pins in three of the final four matches gave York the surge it needed to overcome Boone Central and take a Thursday night wrestling dual in York 40-33.
Boone Central led 27-22 with four of seven head-to-head matches prior to the final deciding stretch but had yet to face York's two ranked wrestlers. A major decision at 160 followed by pins from the ranked duo and another Duke pin sealed a York victory.
"I felt like we wrestled tough, we just lost a match we shouldn't have, and our 106-pounder has not made it down to weight yet, leaving an open spot and giving them six points from the start," coach Josh Majerus said. "We match up well against them. A few of their better wrestlers got bonuses against our good wrestlers; that's how duals are won."
Boone Central heavyweight Dakota Rose started the action and won a tough 2-0 victory over Kadence Velde on a second-period penalty and escape.
Carso Wood picked up a pin midway through the second in the 113 match, Boone Central led 9-6, but as Majerus mentioned, those six points were free points because of a forfeit.
Two decisions and a pin pushed York ahead 18-9 six matches into the contest. Jaxon Schafer began to turn the momentum for Boone Central with a pin at 138 after taking a 10-0 lead into the second period, Sam Grape came up with a pin at 145 in the final second of the first period and Colton Ray accepted a forfeit at 152 to make it 27-22.
But York's Seth Erickson won a major decision 12-2 at 160, No. 1 Kobe Lyons pinned at 170, No. 5 Kaden Lyons did the same at 182 and Chase Colton needed barely a minute to make it three pins in a row at 195.
Boon Central's Taylor Weber closed the action with a pin in 3:28 after a second period reversal.
Boone Central hosts a duals tournament on Saturday with Aurora, Raymond Central, Central City, Norfolk Catholic and Wood River in attendance.
"It was nice seeing freshman Carson Wood continue to dominate. Jaxon Schafer wrestled lights out. Sam Grape finally getting down to 145 will only help himself and our team," Majerus said. "Heavyweight Dakota Rose wrestling a full six minutes and staying in good position all the time helped him win. We are seeing good things come out of this first half of the season."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
