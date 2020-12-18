Boone Central Wrestling: Dukes edge Cards with late pins

Three straight pins in three of the final four matches gave York the surge it needed to overcome Boone Central and take a Thursday night wrestling dual in York 40-33.

Boone Central led 27-22 with four of seven head-to-head matches prior to the final deciding stretch but had yet to face York's two ranked wrestlers. A major decision at 160 followed by pins from the ranked duo and another Duke pin sealed a York victory.

"I felt like we wrestled tough, we just lost a match we shouldn't have, and our 106-pounder has not made it down to weight yet, leaving an open spot and giving them six points from the start," coach Josh Majerus said. "We match up well against them. A few of their better wrestlers got bonuses against our good wrestlers; that's how duals are won."

Boone Central heavyweight Dakota Rose started the action and won a tough 2-0 victory over Kadence Velde on a second-period penalty and escape.

Carso Wood picked up a pin midway through the second in the 113 match, Boone Central led 9-6, but as Majerus mentioned, those six points were free points because of a forfeit.