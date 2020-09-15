Booth hits walk off to complete Lakeview rally

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lakeview junior Callie Booth admitted she was a little nervous walking up to bat in the bottom of the seventh on Tuesday night against Aquinas in a tied game.

The Lady Vikings (4-4) were down seven runs after the top of the second and were constantly chasing a Monarchs (3-6) team that had suddenly found its offense following a pair of shutouts.

Booth's nerves settled down when she heard her teammates cheering her on from the dugout.

Down 0-1 in the count, Booth hit a hard ground ball up the middle, bringing home the game-winning run and igniting a celebration in the Lakeview dugout.

"My whole team was helping me through it all," Booth said. "They were just cheering me on, and that means a lot to me. It felt amazing because we were doing so good at practice and I think this is going to be the year."

Aquinas led 7-0 after the top of the first, but Lakeview battled back to score five in the bottom half of the second.

The Monarchs offense didn't slow down, scoring four more in the third and led 11-6 after three.

Lakeview closed the gap to 13-11 after four and 13-12 after five, but Aquinas scored three in the sixth to take a 16-12 lead.