Booth hits walk off to complete Lakeview rally

Lakeview junior Callie Booth admitted she was a little nervous walking up to bat in the bottom of the seventh on Tuesday night against Aquinas in a tied game.
The Lady Vikings (4-4) were down seven runs after the top of the second and were constantly chasing a Monarchs (3-6) team that had suddenly found its offense following a pair of shutouts.
Booth's nerves settled down when she heard her teammates cheering her on from the dugout.
Down 0-1 in the count, Booth hit a hard ground ball up the middle, bringing home the game-winning run and igniting a celebration in the Lakeview dugout.
"My whole team was helping me through it all," Booth said. "They were just cheering me on, and that means a lot to me. It felt amazing because we were doing so good at practice and I think this is going to be the year."
Aquinas led 7-0 after the top of the first, but Lakeview battled back to score five in the bottom half of the second.
The Monarchs offense didn't slow down, scoring four more in the third and led 11-6 after three.
Lakeview closed the gap to 13-11 after four and 13-12 after five, but Aquinas scored three in the sixth to take a 16-12 lead.
The Lady Vikings finally sent the Monarchs back to the dugout without any runs in the top of the seventh and went on a five-run rally for a second straight victory.
Junior Abbie Scholl led Lakeview with three hits. The Lady Vikings had 13 hits and 12 RBIs as a team.
"I was a little bit nervous at the beginning of the game," head coach Jasey Reinhart said. "We had some uncharacteristic errors. But, I really liked how they showed heart there at the end and found a way to get it done."
The Lady Vikings committed 10 errors.
Lakeview started its seventh-inning rally when sophomore Haley Frenzen hit a one-out single to drive in two runs and cut the lead to 16-14.
An error had runners on first and second but a pop out had the hosts down to their final out. But, Aquinas walked the next batter to load the bases and senior Aubrey Stromberg hit a single to right for the tie. Booth stepped in and ended it just moments later.
Other offensive highlights for Lakeview include Hannah Allen scoring four runs and Paxton Lusche driving in three.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!