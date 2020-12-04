Boys Basketball Wrap: Gustafson shines in debut

Sophomores Isaiah Zelasney scored 16 points, senior Carson Watts added seven, senior Thad Rathjen added six and junior Kyle Sterup and freshman Creighton Sterup each tallied four.

St. Edward was led by Cole Mowrey who scored eight points.

"For the first game of the year, we played a better second half than first half," St. Ed head coach Michael Roscoe said. "There were a lot of fundamental issues that we can work on and fix. At times we played good defense whether we were in our man or 1-3-1, but we have to have that same intensity for the whole game.

"We got out-physicaled by a good team and were not ready for that type of game. When we trusted the offensive sets, we got good looks and easy buckets. For the first game, hopefully, the boys knocked off the rust and jitters and are ready to go back at it for our game against Nebraska Christian."

C-2 #10 Cross County 64, D-2 #8 McCool Junction 43: Cross County junior Cory Hollinger picked up right where he left off from last year, scoring 17 points in the season opener against McCool Junction.