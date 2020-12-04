Boys Basketball Wrap: Gustafson shines in debut

D-2 #7 Osceola 55, St. Edward 29: Osceola came into the season with high expectations, and, at least in the opener, showed why in a 55-29 win over St. Ed.
D-2 No. 7 Osceola (1-0) received a lot of help from freshman Kale Gustafson, who scored 18 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished four assists.
"I thought we did some nice things as the game went on," head coach Jason Zelasney said. "I am happy with the win and am excited to get our season off on the right track."
St. Ed (0-1) fell behind 16-4 in the first quarter and trailed 36-9 by the end of the first half.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to 48-18 in the third quarter. The Beavers outscored the Bulldogs 11-7 in the fourth.
Not everything went great for Osceola. Zelasney is hoping to see the Bulldogs improve in ball security after turning the ball over 22 turnovers.
"We still have things we need to work on. We need to do a better job taking care of the ball. 22 turnovers are way too many," he said.
Sophomores Isaiah Zelasney scored 16 points, senior Carson Watts added seven, senior Thad Rathjen added six and junior Kyle Sterup and freshman Creighton Sterup each tallied four.
St. Edward was led by Cole Mowrey who scored eight points.
"For the first game of the year, we played a better second half than first half," St. Ed head coach Michael Roscoe said. "There were a lot of fundamental issues that we can work on and fix. At times we played good defense whether we were in our man or 1-3-1, but we have to have that same intensity for the whole game.
"We got out-physicaled by a good team and were not ready for that type of game. When we trusted the offensive sets, we got good looks and easy buckets. For the first game, hopefully, the boys knocked off the rust and jitters and are ready to go back at it for our game against Nebraska Christian."
C-2 #10 Cross County 64, D-2 #8 McCool Junction 43: Cross County junior Cory Hollinger picked up right where he left off from last year, scoring 17 points in the season opener against McCool Junction.
C-2 No. 10 Cross County (1-0) took a 19-11 lead in the first quarter over D-2 No. 8 McCool Junction (0-1) and led 33-16 at halftime. The Cougars extended their lead to 51-28 in the third. The Mustangs outscored the Cougars 15-13 in the fourth.
"I thought our boys played really well for the first game of the season," Cross County coach Jimmy Blex said. "There were some things to clean up executionwise, but that is to be expected early in the season. The boys played with great intensity and gave great effort on both ends of the court. Our bench provided great minutes and produced 15 points between them."
Haiden Hild scored 14 points, Isaac Noyd finished with 12, Damon Mickey and Zach Haug each scored five points, Shayden Lundstrom added four, Ashten Seim and Alex Noyd each tallied two and Levi Miller and Wyatt Troudt each added one.
North Bend Central 71, Twin River 42: Twin River lost its season opener after North Bend Central senior Jaxon Wietfeld dropped 21 points.
Twin River (0-1) trailed 19-7 after the first quarter but closed the gap to 31-24 before the end of the half.
North Bend Central (1-0) extended its lead to 40-30 by the end of the third and closed the game out by outscoring Twin River 21-12 in the fourth.
Ross Hebda led the Titans with 15 points, Wes Graham added 10, Tony Jarecki scored eight and Ryder Kleckner finished with four.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
