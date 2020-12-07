Boys Basketball Wrap: St. Francis starts season 2-0

SATURDAY

D-2 #3 Humphrey St. Francis 57, Heartland Lutheran 17: St. Francis (2-0) earned its second victory in two days at home against Heartland Lutheran.

Tanner Pfeifer was above 20 points for the second night in a row, scoring 26. The Flyers led 23-6 after the first quarter then shut out the Red Hornets in the second and took a 42-6 lead into the break.

"We are very happy to be playing first and foremost," head coach Eric Kessler said. "It was nice to get the season started with two good wins. We were able to get a lot of guys playing time which is always nice especially early in the season. We will need to continue to improve as we have two very difficult games this week in Hartington-Newcastle and Riverside."

C-1 #8 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 62, Twin River 30: Logan View-Scriber Snyder senior Garrett Kriete led her team to the win with 22 points and 10 rebounds.