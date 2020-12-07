Boys Basketball Wrap: St. Francis starts season 2-0

SATURDAY
D-2 #3 Humphrey St. Francis 57, Heartland Lutheran 17: St. Francis (2-0) earned its second victory in two days at home against Heartland Lutheran.
Tanner Pfeifer was above 20 points for the second night in a row, scoring 26. The Flyers led 23-6 after the first quarter then shut out the Red Hornets in the second and took a 42-6 lead into the break.
"We are very happy to be playing first and foremost," head coach Eric Kessler said. "It was nice to get the season started with two good wins. We were able to get a lot of guys playing time which is always nice especially early in the season. We will need to continue to improve as we have two very difficult games this week in Hartington-Newcastle and Riverside."
C-1 #8 Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 62, Twin River 30: Logan View-Scriber Snyder senior Garrett Kriete led her team to the win with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
"They were a very nice team," head coach Tod Heier said. "Their length and size on defense gave us trouble offensively, and they were very efficient offensively, shooting at a high percentage. They are a nice basketball team. We'll continue to work hard to improve our play as a team on both ends of the floor."
Weston Graham and Owen Koziol led Twin River (0-2) in points with eight each.
Fullerton 63, High Plains Community 19: High Plains had a slow start in Saturday's game against Fullerton, falling behind 20-2 in the first quarter. The Storm managed just three field goals for the game.
Tanner Wood led the team with nine points after making seven free throws.
Fullerton (1-1) was led in scoring by Chris Sensinig, who hit three shots from behind the arc in the first quarter.
"Their height gave us a lot of trouble," head coach Greg Wood said. "They didn't start a kid under 6 foot. With their height, we had a tough time getting good shots off. They, on the other hand, shot the ball extremely well."
FRIDAY
D-2 #3 Humphrey St. Francis 69, Palmer 29: Humphrey St. Francis held Palmer to just eight made field goals in Friday's season opener. Tanner Pfeifer scored 23 and was joined in double figures by Justin Leifeld wiht 13 and Jaden Kosch with 12.
St. Francis led Palmer (0-2) 28-12 after the first quarter before stretching its lead to 41-22 by the end of the half.
D-2 #7 Osceola 55, D-2 #8 Exeter-Milligan 54: Osceola trailed the entire game, finally taking a lead with two minutes left. Exeter-Milligan tied it back up with a 3, Isaiah Zelasney answered with a 3 of his own and Osceola closed it out on defense. Zelasney had 21 points.
It was a four-point lead when Exeter-Milligan hit a 3 at the buzzer to cut it to one.
C-2 #10 Cross County 49, Shelby-Rising City 39: Cross County junior Cory Hollinger scored 22 points and helped the Cougars hold off the upset-minded Huskies. His 22 points came on 10 of 16 shooting. Those 10 makes were more than half of the team's total made shots.
Senior Isaac Noyd added 13 points after hitting three shots from the perimeter.
Cross County led SRC (0-2) 24-10 after the first quarter, but the Huskies closed the gap to 30-21 before the end of the first half. The Cougars stretched their lead to 41-30 in the third and held on in the fourth.
Giltner 34, High Plains Community 21: High Plains tried to make a late comeback against Giltner in Friday's home game but couldn't overcome a 21-point deficit.
Tanner Wood led High Plains in points with 10, all of which came in the fourth quarter.
Giltner (2-0) led 13-5 after the first quarter and 23-7 at halftime. The Hornets extended their led to 30-9 at the end of the third.
Nebraska Christian 50, St. Edward 33: St. Edward struggled to keep Nebraska Christian off the free throw line in Friday's road game. Nebraska Christian (1-0) converted 15 of 25 shots from the charity stripe. St. Edward (0-2) went 0 of 4 on free throws.
Nebraska Christian led 14-13 after the first quarter and 24-17 by the end of the half. St. Edward closed the gap to 34-28 in the third but was outscored 16-5 in the fourth.
Freshman Ian Reardon and sophomore Isaac Roberts led the Beavers in scored with eight points each. Nebraska Christian senior Elijah Boersen led all players with 13 points.
