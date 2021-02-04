Boys Prep Ratings

Comments: BDS and Lourdes Central Catholic both picked up quality wins over C-2 opponents Cross County and Tri County, respectively, to move into the top 10. BDS lost to Osceola in the Crossroads Conference final, but gets another chance at the Bulldogs on Tuesday. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge went 1-2 last week after narrow losses to Osmond and C-2 No. 6 Wakefield, but stayed in the top 10 after defeating last week’s No. 10, Creighton, by 20 points.