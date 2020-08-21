Brodersen leads Cardinals to victory in first tournament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boone Central senior Abby Brodersen picked up right where she left off last year on Thursday in the O'Neill Girls Golf Invite. She defeated Battle Creek senior Megan Lutt by 13 strokes, shooting a 77 to win the first invite of the season.

Her performance led the Cardinals to a first-place team finish with a score of 403 - 16 strokes better than Battle Creek.

"I am really proud of how the girls put everything together yesterday," head coach Amy Ahlers said. "They have put in extra time this summer and have been working hard in practice. To see it pay off is so much fun.

"Even though we were at an unfamiliar place with pretty tough greens, the girls battled through it. I don't think finishing first as a team had ever even crossed their minds - and seeing their faces after realizing what had happened was something I don't think I'll ever forget."

Brodersen showed she was one of the best golfers in the state last year, finishing runner-up in the Class C state tournament.

"Abby had a successful day," Ahlers said. "I think she was definitely hoping to post a score a little bit lower, but that's just the way golf goes. The greens were tough and putts just weren't falling. That all being said, starting the season with a 77 is a happy thing.