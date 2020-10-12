Brodersen tied for Class C state golf lead

Boone Central senior Abby Brodersen finds herself in a familiar position after the first day of the Class C state golf tournament on Monday at Elks Country Club.
Brodersen is tied for first after shooting a first round 5-over 77. She's also right up there on the leaderboard with a familiar opponent - Cozad junior Lynzi Becker. Brodersen was tied for first place after the first day of last year's state tournament before losing by four strokes to Becker.
"Abby is such a solid player," head coach Amy Ahlers said. "Especially in districts and coming into, just mentally she was in a really good position. Just calm with that underlying confidence."
Brodersen held a three-shot lead after 17 holes, but a triple bogey on hole 18 closed the gap between her and Becker. She shot par on 11 holes and carded birdies twice. Becker had three birdies and eight bogies.
"I think she's in a really good place," Ahles said. "I think she knows this is it. This is the final thing. She's embraced that and I'm excited to see what happens tomorrow."
The Cardinals currently sit in sixth as a team out of 15 squads with a combined score of 111.
Senior Lauren Kohtz shot a 53 and is tied for 47th, freshman Taylor Beierman is tied for 53rd after shooting a 107, junior Rachel Malander carded a 111 and is tied for 63rd and sophomore Emmah Benson tallied a 136 and is tied for 91st.
This is the first time Boone Central has qualified for state as a team since 2013.
"I feel like we came into today just wanting to enjoy the journey and just really embrace the fact we made it to state," Ahlers said. "Boone Central has not done that for a long, long time. We just wanted to go out there and do what we've worked so hard all season for."
Boone Central is only three strokes away from fourth place. Broken Bow is currently running away with the team title with a score of 369 - 17 shots better than Lincoln Christian.
Brodersen and Becker enjoy a five-shot lead on four other players tied for third at 10-over: Lincoln Christian freshman Olivia Lovegrove, Heartland junior Elizabeth Mestl, Minden senior Kendall Colby and Kimball junior Payton Wise.
"We're a pretty young team," Ahlers said. "We have two returners, but three did not play varsity last year. We haven't made it to state for quite some time. That is more than I could have ever asked for. It's nerve-wracking to go play at state and they're in a really good spot."
Kohtz has the earliest tee time of any Cardinal at 9 a.m. with the rest of her teammates to follow.
Brodersen and Becker will tee off on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
