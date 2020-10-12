Brodersen tied for Class C state golf lead

Senior Lauren Kohtz shot a 53 and is tied for 47th, freshman Taylor Beierman is tied for 53rd after shooting a 107, junior Rachel Malander carded a 111 and is tied for 63rd and sophomore Emmah Benson tallied a 136 and is tied for 91st.

This is the first time Boone Central has qualified for state as a team since 2013.

"I feel like we came into today just wanting to enjoy the journey and just really embrace the fact we made it to state," Ahlers said. "Boone Central has not done that for a long, long time. We just wanted to go out there and do what we've worked so hard all season for."

Boone Central is only three strokes away from fourth place. Broken Bow is currently running away with the team title with a score of 369 - 17 shots better than Lincoln Christian.

Brodersen and Becker enjoy a five-shot lead on four other players tied for third at 10-over: Lincoln Christian freshman Olivia Lovegrove, Heartland junior Elizabeth Mestl, Minden senior Kendall Colby and Kimball junior Payton Wise.