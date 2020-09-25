Brodersen wins Wayne Invite, Arndt takes second

Torrin Boyer carded a 107 for 26th, Grace Berkeland shot a 112 for 31st, Jerica Mohlman tallied a 115 for 39th and Hannah Kitt finished with a 118 for 44th.

Battle Creek finished first as a team after Megan Lutt shot a 90 for third and the next three Battle Creek golfers finished in the top 23.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge placed second and was led by Jadyn Kinkaid who placed fourth with a 91. LCC had its top four golfers all finish in the top 24.

Scotus is in action next on Saturday in its conference tournament at Lincoln Christian.

Boone Central is in action next on Wednesday at the Scotus Invite at Quail Run.

Lakeview is in action next on Friday at its conference tournament in Holdrege.

Teams are also now preparing for the District Championships which will take place on Oct. 5-6, with the state championships taking place on Oct. 12-13.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.