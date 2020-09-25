Brodersen wins Wayne Invite, Arndt takes second

Boone Central senior Abby Brodersen added another gold medal to her collection on Thursday at the Wayne Invite, shooting a 79 to win the meet by six strokes over Scotus Central Catholic freshman Cecilia Arndt.
Brodersen and Arndt have now seen each other four times this year. Arndt got the better of Brodersen at the Lakeview Invite and Brodersen topped Arndt in a triangular and the Boone Central Invite.
Both performances led the Cardinals and Shamrocks to tie for third place in the team standings.
For Scotus, Alaina Dierman shot a 94 for fifth, Ella Nahorny carded a 110 for 27th, Jaelyn Podolak shot a 127 for 55th and Abee Hutchinson tallied a 132 for 62nd.
Boone Central's Taylor Beierman and Emmah Benson each shot a 112 to tie for 32nd, Lauren Kohtz carded a 113 for 34th and Rachel Malander shot a 114 for 36th.
Lakeview was also at the meet and placed eighth out of 15 teams.
The Lady Vikings were led by Ella Meyer who shot a 103 for 17th place.
Torrin Boyer carded a 107 for 26th, Grace Berkeland shot a 112 for 31st, Jerica Mohlman tallied a 115 for 39th and Hannah Kitt finished with a 118 for 44th.
Battle Creek finished first as a team after Megan Lutt shot a 90 for third and the next three Battle Creek golfers finished in the top 23.
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge placed second and was led by Jadyn Kinkaid who placed fourth with a 91. LCC had its top four golfers all finish in the top 24.
Scotus is in action next on Saturday in its conference tournament at Lincoln Christian.
Boone Central is in action next on Wednesday at the Scotus Invite at Quail Run.
Lakeview is in action next on Friday at its conference tournament in Holdrege.
Teams are also now preparing for the District Championships which will take place on Oct. 5-6, with the state championships taking place on Oct. 12-13.
