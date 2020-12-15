Bulldog boys, girls keep streaking

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys and girls basketball kept winning streaks alive with another dominant win Saturday, this time over Shelby-Rising City.

The boys improved to a perfect 4-0 in a 60-38 win - the third time they've reached 60 or more points. The girls are 4-1 and have also won four straight after a season opening loss. They took down SRC 56-28 after junior post Addison Schneider came a point short of making it three games in a row with 20 or more.

She had 19 to go with 11 rebounds as the Bulldogs hounded the Huskies on the glass with 17 offensive rebounds. Second chances around the rim allowed HLHF to shoot 40% and jump out to a 34-6 lead at halftime.

The Bulldog boys were nearly as good defensively from the start - allowing just 10 points in the first two quarters and building a 25-10 advantage at the break.

Jason Sjuts had 19 points, Ethan Keller 17 and Jacob Sjuts 13. The offense struggled to hit shots at 38% and 6 for 20 from long range, but 18 offensive rebounds allowed HLHF to score on putbacks throughout the night.

The defense also blocked eight shots and deflected 20 passes.