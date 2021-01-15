Bulldog defense eats up Warriors

The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys held an opponent to the second-lowest total of the season, Jacob Sjuts dominated on the inside and HLHF earned a 70-29 win Thursday night at home over Neligh-Oakdale.

The 29 points allowed is just second to a 61-22 win over Clarkson/Leigh in the first game of the season.

The Bulldogs limited the Warriors to just four points in the first and fourth quarter and five in the second. The defense came up with 17 steals and forced 22 turnovers.

On the other end, Jacob Sjuts was 10 of 13, hit two 3-pointers and grabbed 13 total rebounds - seven on the offensive end. His total is a season-high and the second time he's posted a double-double.

"We got off to a great start defensively; forced a lot of turnovers in our press and 1-3-1," coach Joe Hesse said. "Jacob has been a force in the high post and has been rebounding hard. He’s been aggressive getting the ball inside and has been finishing well."

HLHF used turnovers and offensive rebounds to create easy shots and shoot 45%. Those offensive rebounds also led to kick outs for wide-open 3s. The Bulldogs hit seven shots from the perimeter and had 38 rebounds split evenly between offensive and defensive.