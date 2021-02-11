Bulldogs back on winning track after dropping EHC title

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball returned to the win column Tuesday at Pender after seeing a 10-game winning streak snapped in the East Husker Conference title game Saturday in Fremont.

Junior Jason Sjuts matched his second-highest total of the season with 31 points and missed a triple double by one rebound and one steal. Sjuts also had seven assists.

Fellow junior Ethan Keller had 13 and sophomore Sage Frauendorfer chipped in 10. HLHF hit 43% but was 50% from inside the arc.

HLHF, ranked No. 2 in Class D-2, grabbed 12 offensive rebounds and controlled the defensive end of the court with it's traditional 1-3-1, forcing 22 steals.

The win improved the Bulldogs to 16-4 and is the first full game without Jacob Sjuts, who suffered a leg injury in the 62-49 conference final loss to BRLD.

HLHF returned to action Thursday at Twin River and wraps up the regular season Feb. 19 at home against Plainview.

Reach The Telegram sports desk via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

