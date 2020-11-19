Bulldogs content after roller coaster season

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family volleyball had plenty of ups and downs in the 2020 season. The Bulldogs started 0-3 but ended the season on a high note going 2-0 in its last home triangular and winning a subdistrict championship to reach a district final.

HLHF lost to No. 3 Mead (25-7) in the district final, but head coach Cami Oelsligle is still proud of how her team wrapped up an otherwise frustrating year.

"Making a district final is not anything to be disappointed in," she said. "I think we got close to where we wanted to. We always envisioned that we could make state, but didn’t quite make it there. However, still finished where we were content. We wouldn’t have been content if we lost in a subdistrict final."

The Bulldogs finished the season with a 15-15 recordIt was the first time in the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family co-op that the program slipped below .500.