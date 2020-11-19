Bulldogs content after roller coaster season

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family volleyball had plenty of ups and downs in the 2020 season. The Bulldogs started 0-3 but ended the season on a high note going 2-0 in its last home triangular and winning a subdistrict championship to reach a district final.
HLHF lost to No. 3 Mead (25-7) in the district final, but head coach Cami Oelsligle is still proud of how her team wrapped up an otherwise frustrating year.
"Making a district final is not anything to be disappointed in," she said. "I think we got close to where we wanted to. We always envisioned that we could make state, but didn’t quite make it there. However, still finished where we were content. We wouldn’t have been content if we lost in a subdistrict final."
The Bulldogs finished the season with a 15-15 recordIt was the first time in the Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family co-op that the program slipped below .500.
"Our season record was definitely not where we wanted it or anticipated it being," Oelsligle said. "But, I think with this year with COVID, when we had the job of replacing a three-year starting setter, I think we had a lot of things in front of us that were just challenges that took us a little while to overcome. We just never really peaked. We just never played our best ball. It’s going to be hard to have the record we want when we don’t do that."
The Bulldogs are hoping the disappointing regular season was an anomaly. HLHF returns its top attacker in junior Addison Schneider who finished with 311 kills and 96 blocks. The Bulldogs also bring back assist leader, Abilyn Schneider, who recorded 325 assists.
"The junior class is hungry," Oelsligle said. "Athlete names like (Paige) Beller, (Lexi) Frauendorfer and Schneider. You have three in there. Those three that started for me this year are just competitors.
"We call them gamers. You can practice all you want and teach them everything, but when it comes to a game there’s just something about it that they rise to the level that the game is asking them to rise to."
This was the final season for five seniors - Autumn Bender, Kenna Roelle, Hailey Goering, Nicole Wojcik and Riley Jurgens.
Bender, Roelle, Goering and Wojcik played four years for HLHF, and Jurgens transferred in as a junior. Roelle and Goering played varsity all four years in high school.
"They’ve been a huge part of this," Oelsligle said. "Hailey and Kenna were a huge part of us getting down to state their sophomore year. They were leaders and loved the game. It’s going to be hard to replace that."
Roelle finished the season with 26 kills, 20 aces, six blocks, 372 digs and 297 assists. Goering recorded 116 kills, three aces, 18 blocks, 89 digs and two assists.
Wojcik spent her first three seasons on C team and junior varsity before moving to varsity this fall.
"Nicole is my unsung senior hero," Oelsligle said. "She didn’t get a lot of playing time, but never complained about playing with the JV. She just filled in every drill we needed her to. She was just awesome to have."
Wojick finished with one kill and two assists and didn't commit any errors in her five sets played. Bender missed some time due to injuries but was still key in the Bulldogs' success.
"She’s just a little spitfire of a girl," Oelsligle said. "She works hard. We’re going to miss her speed. We’re going to miss her spunk. She was nice to have around. She’s touched a lot of things nobody else would touch. We’re going to miss her a lot."
Bender tallied 49 digs and 30 serve receptions in just 21 sets played. Jurgens may leave the biggest shoes that need to be filled.
"Riley is probably going to be the hardest to replace because of her role of not only what she did on the court, but the way she led our girls and kind of taught them to be better humans," Oelsligle said. "She’s just a really good person and led our team to be better people."
Jurgens finished with seven kills, 38 aces, 701 digs and 25 assists.
Despite losing five seniors, Oelsligle is excited for the future of the program.
"I’m super excited to see what that’s like," Oelsligle said. "It’s just going to be fun with who we return and the talent that comes back, the motivation, the hard work. A lot of good things are going our way. We started it off this year. We got a little bit of experience."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
