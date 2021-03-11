Bulldogs find second half touch

LINCOLN - Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family coach Joe Hesse affectionately refers to the Sjuts twins and junior teammate Ethan Keller as "The Big Dogs." Rightfully so, that trio each stand at least 6-foot-3 and normally combine for 70% or more of the scoring and statistics on most nights.
But Thursday at the state tournament it was 5-9 Jett Spier, averaging just about five points per game, who let the dogs in a 52-38 state semifinal victory over North Platte Saint Patrick's.
Spier hit back-to-back 3-pointers and started a 16-2 run that helped the big dogs get on track and put the game away after two of the big three spent significant minutes on the bench in the first half. Jason and Jacob Sjuts and Ethan Keller each had at least one bucket during the decisive sequence and quickly washed away the frustration of a tough first half.
HLHF advanced to its second championship game in two years following a state title two years ago. Howells-Dodge won the earlier game in a 31-point rout over previously unbeaten Burwell. The Bulldogs and Jaguars will meet Saturday morning at 9 a.m. for the championship. They have split two other games this season.
"I knew someone needed to step up," Spier said. "No one was stepping up. I knew I needed to make some big shots."
No one was stepping up primarily because those who normally do were sitting next to Hesse on the bench. Jacob Sjuts picked up his second and third fouls on consecutive plays barely a minute into the second quarter. Keller was whistled for his second with 4:28 left in the first half.
Their absence plus an inability to adjust to how the game was being officiated had HLHF fans groaning in the stands and Bulldog players doing the same on the hardwood below them.
HLHF trailed 11-10 after the first quarter and went into halftime tied 18-18, lucky to be even. The Bulldogs committed eight first half turnovers, allowed nine offensive rebounds and hit just 6 of 24 shots. St. Pat's, however, never took advantage. The Irish hit just 7 of 27, only scored three second-chance points and had just two earned from giveaways.
Hesse started both Sjuts and Keller right after halftime, playing the risk-reward game to get something going. It did when Spier found the confidence to let it fly.
St. Pat's answered his 3 with a basket on the other end but Spier hit another and Jason and Jacob followed. HLHF sank its first five shots and went 6 for 10 in the third.
"We love Jason and Jacob to take a whole bunch of shots, but our defense, the way we play, let's get some of these other guys some looks that don't usually score," Hesse said. "They're going to have to decide this because (St. Pat's) is making it so hard on everybody else."
Spier finished with 11 points and sank three shots from beyond the arc. Jacob had 12, Jason 9 and Keller seven. HLHF went 11 for 15 in the second half. The Bulldogs led 37-29 after the third quarter, saw it cut to six at the start of the fourth but had another member of the other guys - junior Cooper Beller - answer a St. Pat's 3 with one of his own and push the lead back to nine.
"He does it in practice all the time," Jason said about Spier, "and Cooper, this is his third made 3 all year. He makes them in practice every day. We have so much confidence in these guys. When Keller and Jacob and me aren't hitting shots and we're getting collapsed on, when these guys step up it's so fun to watch. It was a complete team effort today, that was for sure."
HLHF was knocked out in the semifinals last year by Southern Valley, the team it beat Wednesday, when the Bulldogs went 13 of 51 and 3 of 24 from long range. Had St. Pat's been more adept offensively, it might have been able to take advantage the way Southern Valley did with a 23-15 halftime advantage and 32-23 lead at the start of the fourth.
But when the Irish couldn't capitalize on turnovers and offensive rebounds, the Bulldog surge was too much to overcome.
"Even Cooper Beller made a 3. I think he's got one 3 on the season, and probably for his whole career, and he comes and matches that career high. It's fun," Hesse said.... "When shots are falling, we're just a better team. Defense is better and we're playing hard. We went on that run there to start third and just kind of had a hunch that was a hole they maybe couldn't dig themselves out of."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.