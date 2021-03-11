Bulldogs find second half touch

Their absence plus an inability to adjust to how the game was being officiated had HLHF fans groaning in the stands and Bulldog players doing the same on the hardwood below them.

HLHF trailed 11-10 after the first quarter and went into halftime tied 18-18, lucky to be even. The Bulldogs committed eight first half turnovers, allowed nine offensive rebounds and hit just 6 of 24 shots. St. Pat's, however, never took advantage. The Irish hit just 7 of 27, only scored three second-chance points and had just two earned from giveaways.

Hesse started both Sjuts and Keller right after halftime, playing the risk-reward game to get something going. It did when Spier found the confidence to let it fly.

St. Pat's answered his 3 with a basket on the other end but Spier hit another and Jason and Jacob followed. HLHF sank its first five shots and went 6 for 10 in the third.

"We love Jason and Jacob to take a whole bunch of shots, but our defense, the way we play, let's get some of these other guys some looks that don't usually score," Hesse said. "They're going to have to decide this because (St. Pat's) is making it so hard on everybody else."