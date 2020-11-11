Bulldogs hopeful for future after 11 wins, major roster returns

Osceola volleyball had its shares of ups and downs in 2020, but for the first time in three seasons the Bulldogs finished with more than 10 wins during an 11-14 campaign.

Head coach Nicole Kropatsch was hoping for a few more victories but felt her team performed to her expectations.

"We were right about where I thought we might be," she said. "I hoped we could pull a few more close wins out, but we ended up about where I thought we might."

Osceola faced a difficult schedule that included three state tournament teams and three other matches against opponents that advanced to district finals. Though the Bulldogs were 0-6 in those matches, they generally took care of the opponents they should - only losing twice to teams that finished below .500.

Perhaps the biggest victory of the season came against D-1 Meridian (13-14) on Oct. 13 in a triangular at Shelby-Rising City. Though Meridian finished 13-15, the 25-18, 25-20 sweep included 10 aces and a hitting percentage 90 points higher than the opponent.