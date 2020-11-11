Bulldogs hopeful for future after 11 wins, major roster returns

Osceola volleyball had its shares of ups and downs in 2020, but for the first time in three seasons the Bulldogs finished with more than 10 wins during an 11-14 campaign.
Head coach Nicole Kropatsch was hoping for a few more victories but felt her team performed to her expectations.
"We were right about where I thought we might be," she said. "I hoped we could pull a few more close wins out, but we ended up about where I thought we might."
Osceola faced a difficult schedule that included three state tournament teams and three other matches against opponents that advanced to district finals. Though the Bulldogs were 0-6 in those matches, they generally took care of the opponents they should - only losing twice to teams that finished below .500.
Perhaps the biggest victory of the season came against D-1 Meridian (13-14) on Oct. 13 in a triangular at Shelby-Rising City. Though Meridian finished 13-15, the 25-18, 25-20 sweep included 10 aces and a hitting percentage 90 points higher than the opponent.
Osceola started 2-4 before winning five of the next eight. The most successful stretch of the year was from Sept. 19 through Oct. 13. The Bulldogs won seven of 12 with victories over East Butler (twice), Nebraska Lutheran, Elba, Friend, St. Ed and Meridian. Losses were to Cross County, High Plains, Dorchester, BDS and Shelby-Rising City.
The season ended in the D2-3 subdistrict tournament in Central City when Osecola lost to Hampton (16-13). The Bulldogs dropped the first two sets, came back and forced a fifth with wins in the third and fourth but came up short 15-10 in the winner-take-all fifth.
Senior Emily Theis led the team in kills with 109 and digs with 164, senior Jadyn Johnson served a team-high 44 aces and had 369 assists and junior Blaike Bryan blocked 26 shots.
Theis and Johnson were the only two seniors on the team. Johnson was a four-year starter at setter.
"She was a quiet leader, with a lot of court knowledge and experience," Kropatsch said.
Theis was a three-year starter at outside hitter.
"Emily was a very consistent hitter who also played a very good defensive back row," Kropatsch said.
Next year, Osceola will return three juniors, four sophomores and three freshmen as well as bringing in a talented class of eighth graders.
"It won’t be easy to replace (the seniors') experience, especially in the setter position," Kropatsch said. "We have a freshmen class coming in with a good group of athletes. We will be a small team and will need to have some of the younger players step up."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
