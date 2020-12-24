Bulldogs knock off second ranked foe in a week

The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls controlled the glass and controlled a 45-36 win at Scotus Central Catholic on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs, rated No. 5 in the Lincoln Journal Star D-1 preseason rankings, came into the night averaging over 16 offensive rebounds per game. Post Addison Schneider is the main force behind that figure. The 6-foot-1 junior has three games of 20 or more points and 20 or more rebounds - half the number of contests HLHF has played thus far.
She wasn't quite that dominant on Tuesday, but she gave her group enough second chances when it counted to overtake a Shamrock group that held a seven-point lead in the third quarter.
Senior Lexi Frauendorfer had nine, junior Paige Beller eight and six total members of the roster scored for the 7-1 Bulldogs. Grace Mustard scored 12 for SCC. Scotus fell to 4-3 with the loss.
Scotus had just knocked off C-1 preseason No. 1 West Point-Beemer and owns another rated victory over Hastings St. Cecilia. HLHF came into the night on a six-game winning streak following a season-opening loss to C-2 No. 3 Clarkson/Leigh. The streak included a win over C-2 No. 6 Pender a week ago.
For Bulldog coach Kandee Hanzel, Tuesday's win was confirmation of other wins and how far the team has come since falling to Clarkson/Leigh by nine points.
"I told the girls this win is going to prove to others that the Pender win was legit and the Boone Central win was legit, just thinking classwise," she said. "You take back that Clarkson/Leigh game, I don't know, maybe we play them different now."
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family scored the first eight points on Tuesday, had 3-pointers from Beller and Frauendorfer and a layup by Schneider. But all of those were generated from three Scotus turnovers. When the Bulldogs committed three straight giveaways of their own, Camille Pelan hit a 3, Grace Mustard scored in the post and Ava Kuhl found the rim.
It was a 12-10 HLHF lead after one.
Neither side led by six again until midway through the third when Mustard sank two foul shots, Pelan hit another 3 then scored on a jumper. It was a short-lived advantage. HLHF answered with nine in a row. A Mustard layup tied it at 31-31 for the final quarter.
Granted, Scotus was eventually forced to shoot from distance when HLHF began to build a lead, but the Shamrocks were also cold at the start of the frame. They went 2 of 11 overall. HLHF scored 10 of the first 13 including back-to-back offensive boards by Schneider that turned into a putback then two made free throws.
"We just didn't rebound as well as we needed to on both ends of the floor. That was a big difference in the game," Scotus coach Jarrod Ridder said. "Schneider, we allowed her to hurt us as well."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.