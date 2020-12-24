Bulldogs knock off second ranked foe in a week

"I told the girls this win is going to prove to others that the Pender win was legit and the Boone Central win was legit, just thinking classwise," she said. "You take back that Clarkson/Leigh game, I don't know, maybe we play them different now."

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family scored the first eight points on Tuesday, had 3-pointers from Beller and Frauendorfer and a layup by Schneider. But all of those were generated from three Scotus turnovers. When the Bulldogs committed three straight giveaways of their own, Camille Pelan hit a 3, Grace Mustard scored in the post and Ava Kuhl found the rim.

It was a 12-10 HLHF lead after one.

Neither side led by six again until midway through the third when Mustard sank two foul shots, Pelan hit another 3 then scored on a jumper. It was a short-lived advantage. HLHF answered with nine in a row. A Mustard layup tied it at 31-31 for the final quarter.

Granted, Scotus was eventually forced to shoot from distance when HLHF began to build a lead, but the Shamrocks were also cold at the start of the frame. They went 2 of 11 overall. HLHF scored 10 of the first 13 including back-to-back offensive boards by Schneider that turned into a putback then two made free throws.