Bulldogs maul Wildcats

HUMPHREY - Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family junior Jason Sjuts said the Bulldogs talked about looking for the one perfect game at the beginning of the year.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys (D-1 No. 2 (Lincoln Journal Star) might not have played the perfect game yet, but they did start Tuesday's D1-3 subdistrict semifinal on a 44-4 run in a 73-15 win over Cedar Bluffs at home.

"I don't think we are there yet," Sjuts said. "I think we have yet to play our best game, but we've improved throughout the year tremendously. We started the beginning of the year not knowing what our identity was because we had a whole new team. I think we've still yet to play our perfect game and we're hoping that comes pretty soon."

The Bulldogs (19-4) led the Wildcats (2-18) 58-10 at halftime and rested its starters in the second half.

"We wanted to press, we wanted to be efficient on the offensive end," head coach Joe Hesse said. "Sometimes when you play teams that you're better than, it gets sloppy. You get out of control, you turn the ball over. We really focused on finishing our possessions with shots. I think we took our press off pretty early in the first quarter.