Bulldogs maul Wildcats

HUMPHREY - Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family junior Jason Sjuts said the Bulldogs talked about looking for the one perfect game at the beginning of the year.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys (D-1 No. 2 (Lincoln Journal Star) might not have played the perfect game yet, but they did start Tuesday's D1-3 subdistrict semifinal on a 44-4 run in a 73-15 win over Cedar Bluffs at home.
"I don't think we are there yet," Sjuts said. "I think we have yet to play our best game, but we've improved throughout the year tremendously. We started the beginning of the year not knowing what our identity was because we had a whole new team. I think we've still yet to play our perfect game and we're hoping that comes pretty soon."
The Bulldogs (19-4) led the Wildcats (2-18) 58-10 at halftime and rested its starters in the second half.
"We wanted to press, we wanted to be efficient on the offensive end," head coach Joe Hesse said. "Sometimes when you play teams that you're better than, it gets sloppy. You get out of control, you turn the ball over. We really focused on finishing our possessions with shots. I think we took our press off pretty early in the first quarter.
"The 1-3-1 looked really sharp I thought when our big dogs were in there. The JV guys did a good job playing defense too. We switched them over to man and they did a good job, too."
Jason Sjuts led the HLHF with 13 points, sophomore Sage Frauendorfer added 12, juniors Jett Spier and Paxton Bertrand each scored nine, while junior Jacob Sjuts finished with seven and junior Ayden Veik tallied five. Six other players managed to score in the contest.
Jason is averaging nearly 17 points a game while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out five assists. Bertrand also hauled in seven rebounds.
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family will be in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against D-1 No. 7 Howells-Dodge (16-8) in the D1-3 subdistrict title with a chance to go to districts on the line.
Jason Sjuts said it feels good to get back into the postseason. He has played in a subdistrict championship all three of his seasons as a Bulldog.
"Postseason, February time, we were hoping to play our best basketball right now," he said. "We had a long last week. We only had one game. This week with subdistrict, it was good to get back into rhythm."
He also said it felt good to get rolling early and see some of the younger players score in the second half.
"It's really nice. It's fun to be out there when shots are falling," Sjuts said. "Everybody was really hitting tonight. To watch some of the JV guys get in there and make some plays was pretty cool."
