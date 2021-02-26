Bulldogs shocked in subdistrict final

HLHF tried to battle back, outscoring Howells-Dodge 19-14 in the fourth and cutting the lead to three at one point. But the Jaguars put the game away at the line to seal the victory.

Hesse said the team is going to shift its focus to its district final against Perkins County at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Hampton. Perkins County is 13-11 this season.

"The next one is the most important game of the season," Hesse said. "We need to come out with a little more energy than we did tonight. We can do that.

"It's hard to forget about one like this. We'll remember and hopefully, we get another crack at them down the road."

Jacob Sjuts led the Bulldogs with 15 points, Spier scored 14, Jason Sjuts added nine, Beller finished with five, Ethan Keller totaled four and Sage Frauendorfer tallied two.

Howells-Dodge will play Mead in the D1-4 District final at 7 p.m. on Monday in Howells. Mead is 15-6 on the season.

Blake Sindelar led the Jaguars with 17 points, RJ Bayer added 15, Dominguez and Lance Brester each scored six, Colton Klosen recorded five, Gavin Nelson hit a 3 and Jacob Tomcak tallied one.

Howells-Dodge is now 17-8 on the season.

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

