Bulldogs shocked in subdistrict final

HUMPHREY - Class D-1 No. 2 (Lincoln Journal Star) Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family had already locked up its spot for districts before Thursday's subdistrict championship against No. 8 Howells-Dodge and owned a previous victory over the Jaguars.
It's a good thing HLHF didn't need a win because the Bulldogs found themselves on the losing end of a 53-49 final in the D1-3 subdistrict final at home, breaking a four-game winning streak and dropping Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's record to 19-5.
This is the team's first loss to a team in Class D-1 all season.
"I think we did a good job of getting the ball inside. We left a lot of points in the paint," head coach Joe Hesse said. "We just didn't finish. There's probably 12 to 16 points off of layups we should of had, and then defensively I think we were just a step slow all night."
Howells-Dodge jumped out to an early seven-point lead after eight minutes and led 29-24 at halftime.
Both defenses locked down in the third but the Jaguars scored some key baskets at the end of the quarter to stretch its lead to nine entering the final quarter.
Howells-Dodge opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, and Aandy Dominguez found his way to the rim to give the Jaguars a 44-30 lead.
The two teams traded baskets with Jacob Sjuts, Cooper Beller, Jason Sjuts and Jett Spier each scoring for the Bulldogs.
HLHF tried to battle back, outscoring Howells-Dodge 19-14 in the fourth and cutting the lead to three at one point. But the Jaguars put the game away at the line to seal the victory.
Hesse said the team is going to shift its focus to its district final against Perkins County at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Hampton. Perkins County is 13-11 this season.
"The next one is the most important game of the season," Hesse said. "We need to come out with a little more energy than we did tonight. We can do that.
"It's hard to forget about one like this. We'll remember and hopefully, we get another crack at them down the road."
Jacob Sjuts led the Bulldogs with 15 points, Spier scored 14, Jason Sjuts added nine, Beller finished with five, Ethan Keller totaled four and Sage Frauendorfer tallied two.
Howells-Dodge will play Mead in the D1-4 District final at 7 p.m. on Monday in Howells. Mead is 15-6 on the season.
Blake Sindelar led the Jaguars with 17 points, RJ Bayer added 15, Dominguez and Lance Brester each scored six, Colton Klosen recorded five, Gavin Nelson hit a 3 and Jacob Tomcak tallied one.
Howells-Dodge is now 17-8 on the season.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com