Bulldogs struggle in first game at 8-man

It was a rough start to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family's return to eight-man football.

The Bulldogs trailed the Warrior 16-8 after the first quarter, but were outscored 26-0 in the final three quarters.

Jacob Sjuts completed 6 of 18 passes for 51 yards and Ashton Simms rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 13 carriers.

Zach Pfeifer ran for 32 yards on 10 carries. Ethan Keller caught four passes for 39 yards.

Dylan Dohmen led the Bulldogs on defense with eight tackles, Smis and Jason Sjuts finished with seven each.

Jacob and Jason Sjuts both recorded one interception on defense and Sims and Jason Sjuts each recovered one fumble.

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Hartington-Newcastle (1-0).

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

