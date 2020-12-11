Bulldogs survive defensive battle

D-1 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family relied on its defense Thursday in a 46-32 home victory against Howells-Dodge.

The Bulldogs (3-0) held the Jaguars (1-3) to just one point in the first quarter to take a 7-1 lead, but Howells-Dodge closed the gap to 17-14 before the end of the half.

The Bulldogs struggled to pull away until junior Jacob Sjuts knocked down a 3-pointer to start a 12-3 third-quarter run giving HLHF a 32-21 for the final eight minutes. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family outscored Howells-Dodge 14-11 in the fourth.

"That's probably our third ugly start to a game," HLHF head coach Joe Hesse said. "We still have some new guys we're trying to mix in. I don't know if the chemistry is there yet and that probably attributes to the slow starts."

Sjuts was held scoreless in the first half but came alive in the second to score a team-high 11 points. The junior player attributes his second-half performance to Hesse drawing up some plays to get him open.