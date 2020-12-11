Bulldogs survive defensive battle

D-1 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family relied on its defense Thursday in a 46-32 home victory against Howells-Dodge.
The Bulldogs (3-0) held the Jaguars (1-3) to just one point in the first quarter to take a 7-1 lead, but Howells-Dodge closed the gap to 17-14 before the end of the half.
The Bulldogs struggled to pull away until junior Jacob Sjuts knocked down a 3-pointer to start a 12-3 third-quarter run giving HLHF a 32-21 for the final eight minutes. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family outscored Howells-Dodge 14-11 in the fourth.
"That's probably our third ugly start to a game," HLHF head coach Joe Hesse said. "We still have some new guys we're trying to mix in. I don't know if the chemistry is there yet and that probably attributes to the slow starts."
Sjuts was held scoreless in the first half but came alive in the second to score a team-high 11 points. The junior player attributes his second-half performance to Hesse drawing up some plays to get him open.
"Our offense was a little stagnant in the first half," Sjuts said. "We started moving around more and Hesse drew up some good sets that we started running in the second half. It worked really good."
Junior Jett Spier kept the Bulldogs alive in the first half, scoring eight of his 10 points. Junior Ethan Keller also had a big game, scoring eight points and grabbing 11 rebounds.
"(Spier) was one of our better JV guys last year," Hesse said. "He did a heck of a job in our first couple games. I put myself in some of those other guys' shoes and I think sometimes playing with Jason (Sjuts) and Jacob is intimidating and you have to find your role and pick your spots.
"He kind of felt it out the first couple (of games) and today he was really good and he was calling for the ball and he thought he had a good matchup. He wanted to go at it. I'm just impressed. He's a good shooter."
HLHF will be in action next on Saturday at Shelby-Rising City (0-2).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
