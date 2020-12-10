 Skip to main content
Bulldogs sweep Jaguars
alert top story

Jacob Sjuts

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family junior Jacob Sjuts blocks a shot in Thursday's home victory over Howells-Dodge. 

 Peter Huguenin | The Columbus Telegram

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family basketball continued a hot start to the season on Thursday at home, sweeping Howells-Dodge in a boys/girls doubleheader. 

The girls won 48-44 in large part thanks to junior Addison Schneider scoring 20 points and grabbing 20 rebounds. 

The boys were in a defensive struggle for most of the game but closed out the third quarter on a 9-1. Junior Jacob Sjuts led the team with 11 points. 

GIRLS:  D-1 No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (3-1) led for almost the entire game but struggled to pull away from Howells-Dodge (2-2). 

The Jaguars hit nine 3-pointers but struggled to slow down Schneider. 

"Their 3-point line is scary because they shoot a lot of 3's," head coach Kandee Handel. "A couple of them hit them in the couple games before. I thought our defense did well." 

The Bulldogs led 13-7 after the first quarter, 22-20 at halftime and 33-29 after three quarters. HLHF closed the game out by going 12 of 17 from the free throw line in the fourth.

Abigail Pieper led Howells-Dodge with 10 points. 

BOYS:  Both teams struggled to score early in the game. D-1 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (3-0) led Howells-Dodge (1-3) 7-1 at the end of the first quarter and 17-14 at halftime before taking a 32-21 lead before the end of the third. 

The Bulldogs outscored the Jaguars 14-11 in the final quarter. 

"That's probably our third ugly start to a game," HLHF head coach Joe Hesse said. "We still have some new guys we're trying to mix in. I don't know if the chemistry is there yet and that probably attributes to the slow starts." 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

