Bulldogs sweep Jaguars

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family basketball continued a hot start to the season on Thursday at home, sweeping Howells-Dodge in a boys/girls doubleheader.

The girls won 48-44 in large part thanks to junior Addison Schneider scoring 20 points and grabbing 20 rebounds.

The boys were in a defensive struggle for most of the game but closed out the third quarter on a 9-1. Junior Jacob Sjuts led the team with 11 points.

GIRLS: D-1 No. 5 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (3-1) led for almost the entire game but struggled to pull away from Howells-Dodge (2-2).

The Jaguars hit nine 3-pointers but struggled to slow down Schneider.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Their 3-point line is scary because they shoot a lot of 3's," head coach Kandee Handel. "A couple of them hit them in the couple games before. I thought our defense did well."

The Bulldogs led 13-7 after the first quarter, 22-20 at halftime and 33-29 after three quarters. HLHF closed the game out by going 12 of 17 from the free throw line in the fourth.

Abigail Pieper led Howells-Dodge with 10 points.