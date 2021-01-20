Bulldogs take a bite out of Summerland

The Bulldogs led 28-5 after a first-quarter blitz then kept up the momentum with half court execution the rest of the way. HLHF improved to 10-3 with the win.

"We jumped right into our press and 1-3-1 and were able to generate a lot of steals and transition opportunities. At the end of the first quarter, we pulled off our press but kept the pressure up in the half court," Hesse said. "We hit some 3s and got the ball inside."

HLHF girls pull away late

Summerland came out and hit from the perimeter early on and used that momentum to challenge the No. 2 HLHF girls to a game that came down to the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs trailed at the half by four and remained behind by a point at the start of the fourth. Paige Beller's tip to teammate Addison Schneider on an offensive rebound pushed HLHF ahead to stay. The Bulldogs closed it out at the free throw line.

Schneider shot 9 of 10, had 24 points and 1 rebound. Beller chipped in 14 points, and Riley Jurgens had six assists. The Bulldogs are 12-2 after the victory.