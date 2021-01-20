Bulldogs take a bite out of Summerland

The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys used a week off earlier in the month to focus on the offense. Although the Bulldogs have had a mix of good and bad starts through the first 12 games of the season, many of those positive starts were spurred on by easy baskets on turnovers.
That was the case again Tuesday at Summerland when No. 2 HLHF forced turnovers early en route to a 69-28 victory. But while capitalizing on mistakes was a theme, so too was better execution.
HLHF has won the last four and all four, with the exception of missing it by a point Tuesday night, have been at 70 points or above. The Bulldogs didn't score 70 or more until the 10th game of the season. They've now hit that total in three of the last four.
"We had a week off with no games at the start of January and spent a few days really concentrating on our half court offense," coach Joe Hesse said. "We really wanted to stress the importance of not taking the first shot, but trying to find the best shot in our half court offense."
HLHF hit exactly 50% against Summerland, had 19 points by Jacob Sjuts, 18 from Jason Sjuts, sank 10 of 19 3-pointers and forced 25 turnovers.
The Bulldogs led 28-5 after a first-quarter blitz then kept up the momentum with half court execution the rest of the way. HLHF improved to 10-3 with the win.
"We jumped right into our press and 1-3-1 and were able to generate a lot of steals and transition opportunities. At the end of the first quarter, we pulled off our press but kept the pressure up in the half court," Hesse said. "We hit some 3s and got the ball inside."
HLHF girls pull away late
Summerland came out and hit from the perimeter early on and used that momentum to challenge the No. 2 HLHF girls to a game that came down to the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs trailed at the half by four and remained behind by a point at the start of the fourth. Paige Beller's tip to teammate Addison Schneider on an offensive rebound pushed HLHF ahead to stay. The Bulldogs closed it out at the free throw line.
Schneider shot 9 of 10, had 24 points and 1 rebound. Beller chipped in 14 points, and Riley Jurgens had six assists. The Bulldogs are 12-2 after the victory.
"Defensively, we started to get more stops, and we got to the charity stripe," coach Kandee Hanzel said. "Paige played well. Obviously the tip to Addison was big, but, in general, she creates so much chaos for other teams. A lot of times we don't really know what she is going to do with the ball. She's a great athlete, and when she attacks the basket, good things happen."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.