California Girl: Sinclair finds a home with the Shamrocks

It was a joke that became reality.
With schools closed and no indications the doors would be opening for the upcoming year, the Sinclairs of Southern California thought back to their roots.
Kelly (Maguire) Sinclair is a 1983 graduate of Scotus Central Catholic who married her husband, Jerry, then moved out to San Diego so she and Jerry could run his brother's office furniture business and start a family.
The current economic landscape of the state and the government leadership in place has the Sinclairs considering a move. But with over 30 years in the business and contacts all over the industry, that's a decision that will require some further pondering.
For their daughter, Grace, the third of three children, the move was somewhat obvious even if it started in jest. Grace is a junior midfielder for the Scotus girls soccer team.
Last summer, when California showed no signs of opening up its academic institutions, the family joked that Grace could continue her academics at Scotus if she wanted to return to class. It didn't take long for that humorous suggestion to take on a life of its own.
Logistics came together, and by the time August arrived, Grace was in Columbus staying with her cousin, Scotus bookkeeper Sunny Lancaster, and preparing for a new school, a new team, new friends, new teachers, new everything.
Nine months later she'll step onto the turf at Morrison Stadium two time zones away from where she began her playing career on the West Coast.
"It's kind of like a new life. It's crazy. It's starting over, almost," Grace said, during practice on Tuesday. "I have tons of family here, so it wasn't completely a strange town. It's been pretty fun."
Sinclair and the Shamrocks head to Omaha on a seven-match winning streak as the fourth seed for a game at 7 p.m. Friday at Morrison Stadium against fifth-seeded Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central.
Lutheran defeated Scotus in a shootout after a scoreless regulation and overtime on April 6. It was just the fourth match of the year and dropped the Shamrocks to 2-2.
Sinclair was out of that contest recovering from injury. So too was speedy senior Tanley Miller. Scotus likes its chances the second time around with that duo back in the lineup.
The trip to state is the 23rd in the history of the program and returns the Shamrocks to Morrison after a year away in 2019 - the first time the Scotus girls had missed out on state since 2008.
SCC returned several with experience from that group for the 2020 season never happened. A few that had contributed the year before remained, but in large part, coach Kristie Brezenski had questions. She would have had those same questions last year as well, but by now many of those would have been answered. That wasn't the case when the season never happened.
Sinclair's move to the Midwest has helped answer one of those in the midfield. Senior Kamryn Chohon does much of the work in the center of the field distributing the ball to Miller and 30-goal scorer Libbie Brezenski. Sinclair roams free as a midfielder that can advance the attack alongside Miller and Brezenski or drop back and support a back line managed by Ava Kuhl and Kate Maguire.
And it didn't take her long to answer those questions. Over the winter at open gyms, Sinclair wasn't afraid to get in the action and mix it up with the boys. Brezenski appreciates that physical style of play and said its forced the Shamrocks to take on that dimension as well.
"She came to winter conditioning and open gyms and we knew we had something special going because she was one of the players that really got after it with the boys," Brezenski said. "She has just excelled for us. She was pretty comfortable around soccer. I'm sure she might have been a little shy when school started but when she stepped on the field, it was natural."
No one can remember for sure whose idea it was. Sinclair said Lancaster opened the door during a conversation last summer. The family discussed it, weighed the pros and cons and decided it was the best move.
Sinclair still keeps in touch with her friends from back home daily, as well as with mom and dad usually on FaceTime every day. Throughout the school year, they've either come to visit her each month or vice versa.
Last week, Kelly watched her daughter win a handful of academic awards during Scotus' Awards Night and hoped Grace felt her pride from 1,500 miles away.
"I'm like, 'dang.' She's a little fish in a big pond out here. But out there she's in a little bit smaller pond," Kelly said. "It's been good for her; hard for us but good for her."
The family normally returns to Nebraska each summer around Independence Day for a visit. Thus, Sinclair wasn't unfamiliar with the area and how different it is from the pacific coast. She hadn't lived through -20 degrees like it was in February, but Sinclair doesn't mind the cold. She said life in Nebraska is, predictably, at a slower pace, and everyone is much nicer to one another.
Her old high school, Mater Dei, boasts the likes of Heisman Trophy winners Matt Leinart and John Huarte. In girls soccer, the Monarchs were the league champs in the most recently completed season.
By comparison, though, she said the way Scotus has developed throughout the season would give the Shamrocks the advantage in a head-to-head matchup, just don't tell her friends that back in California.
"It's been awesome. At first, we were unsure how well we'd do this season, but we've stepped up and played really well the last few games, and now we're on to state," Sinclair said.
Whatever happens in Omaha, you can be sure Sinclair will be in the middle of the action. After three years away, it may take Scotus a little bit of an adjustment period early on to familiarize itself with the big stage. A handful of players have seen their brothers do it before. Brezenski can look to them for leadership. But she'll also look to Sinclair whose gritty nature has helped the Shamrocks find their toughness.
"She's tough. She gets after it. Not very many people in the middle scare her," Brezenski said. "She doesn't back down from anybody. Her foot skill is really quick. She's helped us so much."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.