California Girl: Sinclair finds a home with the Shamrocks

Sinclair's move to the Midwest has helped answer one of those in the midfield. Senior Kamryn Chohon does much of the work in the center of the field distributing the ball to Miller and 30-goal scorer Libbie Brezenski. Sinclair roams free as a midfielder that can advance the attack alongside Miller and Brezenski or drop back and support a back line managed by Ava Kuhl and Kate Maguire.

And it didn't take her long to answer those questions. Over the winter at open gyms, Sinclair wasn't afraid to get in the action and mix it up with the boys. Brezenski appreciates that physical style of play and said its forced the Shamrocks to take on that dimension as well.

"She came to winter conditioning and open gyms and we knew we had something special going because she was one of the players that really got after it with the boys," Brezenski said. "She has just excelled for us. She was pretty comfortable around soccer. I'm sure she might have been a little shy when school started but when she stepped on the field, it was natural."

No one can remember for sure whose idea it was. Sinclair said Lancaster opened the door during a conversation last summer. The family discussed it, weighed the pros and cons and decided it was the best move.