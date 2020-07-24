Canal Catfish Contest was a winner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please raise your hand if you have heard of the 'Nebraska Mud Cat Association.'

I didn't think so. I hadn't either. It just happen to be right here in Columbus and has about 600 members and is led by a Mr. Derek Spragg.

Their annual contest is a work in progress and was held last Saturday night. It seemed to be a fun time for all.

Locally, I think most everyone is aware Loup Power District is not just a retailer of electricity, but also a producer of hydroelectricity, diverting Loup River water, in Nance County, through its canal system and two powerhouses.

The whole system just happens to be prime catfish habitat, and better yet almost all open and accessible to fishermen. I think a lot of strangers to our area learned more about it all last weekend.

The smaller, more numerous channel catfish are 'fair game', but in a contest where weight determines the winner, attention shifts to the larger, highly-predatory flathead catfish (aka mud cat or yellow cat), and they become the target species. They are an interesting species, partly because of their size. The state record is 87 pounds and fish in the 10 to 20 pound range is not uncommon.