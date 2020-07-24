Canal Catfish Contest was a winner

Please raise your hand if you have heard of the 'Nebraska Mud Cat Association.'
I didn't think so. I hadn't either. It just happen to be right here in Columbus and has about 600 members and is led by a Mr. Derek Spragg.
Their annual contest is a work in progress and was held last Saturday night. It seemed to be a fun time for all.
Locally, I think most everyone is aware Loup Power District is not just a retailer of electricity, but also a producer of hydroelectricity, diverting Loup River water, in Nance County, through its canal system and two powerhouses.
The whole system just happens to be prime catfish habitat, and better yet almost all open and accessible to fishermen. I think a lot of strangers to our area learned more about it all last weekend.
The smaller, more numerous channel catfish are 'fair game', but in a contest where weight determines the winner, attention shifts to the larger, highly-predatory flathead catfish (aka mud cat or yellow cat), and they become the target species. They are an interesting species, partly because of their size. The state record is 87 pounds and fish in the 10 to 20 pound range is not uncommon.
They are also the freshwater equivalent of sharks. Their diet has only two criteria. It must be alive and small enough to be swallowed. Surprising, their own offspring can often be on the menu. The survivors are thus presumably trained to trust no one. If you catch a flathead on stink bait, it was an accident.
Here are the contest results and it is important to understand the fish must be kept alive to compete for an array of donated prizes. 44 two-person teams entered. First place went to Jim Mostek and Jon Dohmen of Humphrey for 22 and 17 pound fishes for a total of 46 pounds.
In the five-fish category, Bryan and Alex Parry placed second with a five-fish total of 26 pounds.
Also, a total of 43 kid teams entered, double the number from last year.
I have to say the mud cat folks timing for a tournament couldn't be better. After several months of the pandemic, isolation and politics many of us long for the great outdoors. There are obviously a lot of places for social distancing on many miles of canal bank. And, if masks are worn they offer a few square inches of protection against mosquitoes.
With help from a lot of volunteers and logistical help from Geno's Minnow Mart they pulled it off.
They had a dry, beautiful night and Sunday morning.
The award ceremony had kids galore and a flavor of the county fairs (which unfortunately have been canceled most everywhere). But, life goes on and most folks are able to find other wholesome things to do. Good for them.
