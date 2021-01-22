Cardinal size wears down Scotus boys

The good news was the Scotus Central Catholic boys had 31 points at halftime in Thursday's home game against Boone Central. At that pace, the Shamrocks were in line for their highest offensive total of the season.
The bad news was that the Cardinals had 37 points and continued to use its physical advantage. Scotus wore down and suffered a 64-54 loss for a season-worst five-game losing skid.
Scotus was within three in the third quarter, five early in the fourth and had the ball down seven with a minute on the clock. A miss then a Boone Central hoop and a foul pushed it to 10 and gave the Cardinals (7-8) their second straight win after back-to-back losses.
"It was a high-scoring first half. We were down 19-17 after the first quarter, but we just couldn't get out of our own way defensively. We just kind of kept giving them layups on the backside of our matchup zone," coach Tyler Swanson said. "They kept throwing a pass over the top of the defense from the wing to the backside block, and we didn't have anybody there.
"When we did have guys in there, we were facing 6-4 players. If they caught it, it was really tough to defend. We were just out of position too many times. Their top three scorers at halftime had done it with 11 layups. They only had one 3."
Thursday was the third straight game without junior post Garrett Oakley. Not only does Oakley give Scotus a presence down low with his 6-foot-4 frame, but he's one of just three Shamrocks 6 feet or taller.
Boone Central has a handful more, and those players have more weight stacked on their frame comparable to Scotus. It added up to a physical mismatch the Cardinals used wisely.
"They were bigger than us just about everywhere - 6-4 and 240, 6-4 and 200. Garrett would have helped, but they still would have been bigger than us everywhere," Swanson said. "They bring guys off the bench that weren't much smaller. Our sophomores did a good job of matching up physically at times. But they're a year away from that in the weight room."
And while Scotus was more successful on the offensive end than it has been recently without Oakley, the Shamrocks still settled for 3-pointers during some possessions and shot more than 20 attempts from the perimeter.
Scotus dropped to 4-10 and begins the Centennial Conference Tournament on Monday at Aquinas Catholic. The winner travels to second-seeded Kearney Catholic.
"We settled for plenty of perimeter shots. I think we ended up shooting 24 and making seven," Swanson said. "When we slowed down and not settle, we got really good possessions - guys got good looks, guys rebounded well. Carter Filipi had 10 points tonight to add to his 13 from Tuesday, and Seth (VunCannon) had 16 points and eight rebounds. Josh Faust had 14 and seven assists.
"So, there were a lot of good things offensively. We're starting to find a rhythm with the guys out there that we didn't have when Garrett went down. We just have to get over that hump and play better defensively."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.