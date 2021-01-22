Cardinal size wears down Scotus boys

The good news was the Scotus Central Catholic boys had 31 points at halftime in Thursday's home game against Boone Central. At that pace, the Shamrocks were in line for their highest offensive total of the season.

The bad news was that the Cardinals had 37 points and continued to use its physical advantage. Scotus wore down and suffered a 64-54 loss for a season-worst five-game losing skid.

Scotus was within three in the third quarter, five early in the fourth and had the ball down seven with a minute on the clock. A miss then a Boone Central hoop and a foul pushed it to 10 and gave the Cardinals (7-8) their second straight win after back-to-back losses.

"It was a high-scoring first half. We were down 19-17 after the first quarter, but we just couldn't get out of our own way defensively. We just kind of kept giving them layups on the backside of our matchup zone," coach Tyler Swanson said. "They kept throwing a pass over the top of the defense from the wing to the backside block, and we didn't have anybody there.

"When we did have guys in there, we were facing 6-4 players. If they caught it, it was really tough to defend. We were just out of position too many times. Their top three scorers at halftime had done it with 11 layups. They only had one 3."