Cardinals defeat Warriors, Brodersen shoots a 39

Boone Central golf coasted to an easy victory over Fullerton on Friday after senior Abby Brodersen shot a 39. Emmah Benson had the second-lowest score with a 50.
The Cardinals defeated the Warriors 203-228.
"It was really good to get everyone out on the course for the dual," head coach Amy Ahlers said. "I saw so many positive things happening across our entire team. It definitely wasn't easy out there; the greens were quick and the pin placements were tough. I'm proud of the way each of them took it one hole at a time and stayed patient with themselves. We're off to a solid start."
Rachel Malander carded a 56, Kaylee Krohn shot a 58 and Lauren Kohtz tallied a 59.
Boone Central is in action next at 9 a.m. on Thursday at the West Holt Public Invite.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!