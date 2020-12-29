 Skip to main content
Cardinals drop tournament openers
Boone Central Cardinals

Hastings Adams Central exploded for 32 third-quarter points and handed the Boone Central boys a third loss in four games Monday in a 77-52 win in the Broken Bow Holiday Tournament.

Adams Central led by 10 at halftime then pushed it out of reach with an 18-point advantage in the third.

The Patriots had five players reach double figures and were led by 19 from senior Tyler Slechta.

Adams Central, the No. 3 team in C-1, went on to win the tournament title for a 10th victory in a row following a season-opening loss to Class B No. 10 Aurora.

The gap was as large as 30 early in the fourth quarter. Boone Central fell to 4-4 with the loss and faced Broken Bow on Tuesday in the consolation round. Check back with the Telegram in Thursday's edition for results.

The Boone Central girls suffered a 46-26 loss to Adams Central, No. 4 in C-1.

Scoring continues to be an issue for a Cardinal girls team that has been held under 40 points six times and lost five of seven.

Boone Central shot just 6 of 41 and 12 of 25 from the free throw line while also turning it over 16 times.

BC played Alliance, a 61-14 loser to Broken Bow in the other semifinal.

"It was 8-6 AC up after first then we just couldn’t hit our shots," coach Andy Imus said. "Girls worked hard, took decent care of the ball, just couldn’t get shots to fall. I suppose five days off took a little toll, but we need to convert. We are close to putting a full game together, just have to keep competing."

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

