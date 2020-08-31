Cardinals fall just short of upset

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boone Central almost pulled the upset in Friday night's season opener, but fell just short.

Boone Central (0-1) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but gave up 21 unanswered in the second to C-2 No. 6 Norfolk Catholic (1-0)

Neither team scored in the second half.

"They had a poor punt snap after their opening possession that set us up around the 30-yard line," head coach Mark Hudson said. "The second touchdown was the first play of third drive after a short punt. We committed first-game mistakes. We were in the red zone three to four other times during the game, including the 3-yard line with 20 seconds left, and then gave up a sack that ended the game. It's frustrating, but lots of room to grow."

The Cardinals passed for 198 yards and ran for 133 yards.

The first touchdown was a 1-yard run by Braden Benes. Bense scored again completing a 34-yard pass to Ryan KRamer.

Norfolk Catholic scored on runs of 43, 81, and 48 yards.

Boone Central is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Minden (0-0).

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com

