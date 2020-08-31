 Skip to main content
Cardinals fall just short of upset
Boone Central Cardinals

Boone Central almost pulled the upset in Friday night's season opener, but fell just short. 

Boone Central (0-1) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but gave up 21 unanswered in the second to C-2 No. 6 Norfolk Catholic (1-0)

Neither team scored in the second half. 

"They had a poor punt snap after their opening possession that set us up around the 30-yard line," head coach Mark Hudson said. "The second touchdown was the first play of third drive after a short punt. We committed first-game mistakes. We were in the red zone three to four other times during the game, including the 3-yard line with 20 seconds left, and then gave up a sack that ended the game. It's frustrating, but lots of room to grow." 

The Cardinals passed for 198 yards and ran for 133 yards. 

The first touchdown was a 1-yard run by Braden Benes. Bense scored again completing a 34-yard pass to Ryan KRamer. 

Norfolk Catholic scored on runs of 43, 81, and 48 yards. 

Boone Central is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Minden (0-0). 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

