Cardinals fall just short of upset

Boone Central almost pulled the upset in Friday night's season opener, but fell just short.
Boone Central (0-1) took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but gave up 21 unanswered in the second to C-2 No. 6 Norfolk Catholic (1-0)
Neither team scored in the second half.
"They had a poor punt snap after their opening possession that set us up around the 30-yard line," head coach Mark Hudson said. "The second touchdown was the first play of third drive after a short punt. We committed first-game mistakes. We were in the red zone three to four other times during the game, including the 3-yard line with 20 seconds left, and then gave up a sack that ended the game. It's frustrating, but lots of room to grow."
The Cardinals passed for 198 yards and ran for 133 yards.
The first touchdown was a 1-yard run by Braden Benes. Bense scored again completing a 34-yard pass to Ryan KRamer.
Norfolk Catholic scored on runs of 43, 81, and 48 yards.
Boone Central is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Minden (0-0).
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!