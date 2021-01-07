Cardinals sweep through double dual

Boone Central wrestling won 13 head-to-head matches and collected five forfeits in Wayne on Tuesday night for a double dual sweep of the hosts and Plainview.

Boone Central had an 11-3 edge in match victories against Wayne, went just 3-6 against Plainview but earned 30 points on those five forfeits for the win. The Cardinals took down the Blue Devils 54-18 and the Pirates 48-27.

Plainview is the top-ranked Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Class D tournament team with seven wrestlers listed in the top six. Wayne has two in the NSWCA ratings.

Sam Grape, William Karmann, Ashton Schaefer, Taylor Weber, Camden Moser, Dakota Rose and Carson Wood were all double winners. Grape, Karmann and Schaefer each won two head-to-head matches; the other four had one win and one forfeit victory.

"The Cardinals are catching onto this sport. They continue to improve every week," BC coach Josh Majerus said. "William Karmann started us off with a pin against a top-10 wrestler. After that, the whole team fought hard; every match was competitive and close."