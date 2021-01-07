Cardinals sweep through double dual

Boone Central wrestling won 13 head-to-head matches and collected five forfeits in Wayne on Tuesday night for a double dual sweep of the hosts and Plainview.
Boone Central had an 11-3 edge in match victories against Wayne, went just 3-6 against Plainview but earned 30 points on those five forfeits for the win. The Cardinals took down the Blue Devils 54-18 and the Pirates 48-27.
Plainview is the top-ranked Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Class D tournament team with seven wrestlers listed in the top six. Wayne has two in the NSWCA ratings.
Sam Grape, William Karmann, Ashton Schaefer, Taylor Weber, Camden Moser, Dakota Rose and Carson Wood were all double winners. Grape, Karmann and Schaefer each won two head-to-head matches; the other four had one win and one forfeit victory.
"The Cardinals are catching onto this sport. They continue to improve every week," BC coach Josh Majerus said. "William Karmann started us off with a pin against a top-10 wrestler. After that, the whole team fought hard; every match was competitive and close."
Karmann sparked Boone Central when he opened the Plainview dual at 152 pounds and pinned No. 6 Devon Tunender with six seconds remaining in the match. Weber won at 195 over No. 5 Lucas Hammer by pinfall in 4 minutes, 47 seconds. The only other Boone Central win was Grape in the final match by pin with 33 seconds remaining in the second period. Regardless, 18 points on three pins plus 30 more due to five forfeits was enough to hold off the Pirates. Their six match wins included three pins and three decisions.
Grape began the win over Wayne by second-period pin followed by Karmen's pin midway through the second period. Schafer made it 12-0 with a pin in just 52 seconds but Wayne answered back with a pin and a 6-5 decision. Undeterred, Boone Central followed with six wins in a row and seven of the final nine.
Weber had a pin in three minutes, Moser won 3-2, Rose added a pin in less than a minute, Jose Luna won 7-3, Wood won by pin with 20 seconds left in the match and Gavin Dozler pinned his opponent early in the second period. Wayne won at 126 pounds 4-1 and by pin at 138. Jaxon Schaefer closed it out on a 41-second pin at 138.
Boone Central returned to the mats Thursday night against another top-ranked team: Class C No. 1 Aquinas Catholic.
Dec. 30 - Newman Grove Holiday Invite
The Cardinals opened the 2021 portion of the schedule last week with a runner-up finish at its home invite just 16 points behind Class C No. 2 Central City.
Giles Deeder (106 pounds), Wood (113) Luna (113), Ted Hemmingsen (120), Dozler (126), Schafer (138), Grape (145), Karmann (152), Ashton Schaefer (160), Eli Dozler (170), Richard Cleveland (182), Hank Hudson (182), Weber (195), Moser (220) and Rose (285) each finished in the top four.
Gavin Dozler scored two pins and a major decision on his way to a championship. Cleveland won five matches, four by pin and the last by major decision, to reach the top of the podium. Weber needed just two pins to win his weight class.
Hemingsen wrestled for gold but lost 2-0. Grape dropped the title match by pinfall in the second period. Karmann was beaten 7-2 in the finals. Ashton Schaefer took a medical forfeit for silver. Moser and Rose lost by pin in their title matches.
Central City took the title with seven champs and a runner-up.
Dec. 22 - Boone Central 48, Fillmore Central 21
The Cardinals won 10 of 14 weight classes. Winners included Aiden Nore (132), Jaxon Schaefer (138), Karmann (152), Hudson (182), Cleveland (195), Weber (220), Rose (285), Wood (113), Hemmingsen (120) and Gavin Dozler (126).
Boone Central trailed 15-12 after the first five matches when Hudson, Cleveland, Weber and Rose won four straight all by pinfall and racked up 24 points. Fillmore Central only won one more match the rest of the way.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.