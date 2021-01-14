Cards coming on strong as postseason looms

Boone Central wrestling claimed its second team tournament trophy of the season on Saturday to wrap up a difficult start to the 2021 portion of the schedule.
The Cardinals have had three events since the New Year, and those three events have included Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Class D No. 1 Plainview, Class C No. 1 Aquinas Catholic and Class B No. 2 Gering.
Boone Central was second in the team standings to Gering last weekend at Battle Creek in a close battle that saw the Bulldogs edge the Cardinals by five points in the final team standings.
Boone Central was also the team runner-up at its home Newman Grove Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30.
The Cards went 2-2 in title matches at Battle Creek while Gering had eight finalists and went 4-4.
Boone Central has risen to No. 5 in Class C of the NSWCA dual ratings and has two wrestlers listed in the top six of their respective weight classes. Gavin Dozler is No. 3 at 120 pounds. Richard Cleveland checks in at No. 6 at 182. Carson Wood (113), Ashton Schafer (160) and Taylor Weber (195) are all considered contenders.
Boone Central defeated Wayne and Plainview in a triangular on Jan. 5, won six matches but gave up seven pins to Aquinas in a 45-24 defeat Jan. 7 and had 15 team members medal at Battle Creek.
The Cards will continue to challenge themselves with a 14-team tournament on Saturday in Gibbon.
Schafer and Weber won titles in Battle Creek while Cleveland and Camden Moser at 220 picked up silver medals.
Schafer rose to the top of the podium with three pinfall victories all in under 40 seconds. Weber wasn't nearly as fast but he pinned four opponents for gold.
Cleveland took two pins into the finals where he lost by fall to 18-1 Kaleb Pohl of Cozad. Moser also won by two pins then lost by pin. His defeat came at the hands of 14-0 Sam Hemberger of Adams Central.
Jose Lunda (106) was 2-2 and took fourth, Carson Wood (113) was 4-1 and third place, Gavin Dozler (120) had the same record and was also third, Ted Hemmingsen (126) was 4-1 then had to medical forfeit and was fourth, Jaxon Schafer (138) was 3-2 and fourth, Sam Grape (145) was 3-3 and took sixth, William Karmann (152) was 3-1 and took third, Eli Dozler (170) went 3-3 and was sixth, Hank Hudson (182) was 2-2 and fifth, Cole Greek was sixth at 285 going 1-3 and Dakota Rose was 4-1 at 285 and third.