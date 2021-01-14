Cards coming on strong as postseason looms

Boone Central wrestling claimed its second team tournament trophy of the season on Saturday to wrap up a difficult start to the 2021 portion of the schedule.

The Cardinals have had three events since the New Year, and those three events have included Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Class D No. 1 Plainview, Class C No. 1 Aquinas Catholic and Class B No. 2 Gering.

Boone Central was second in the team standings to Gering last weekend at Battle Creek in a close battle that saw the Bulldogs edge the Cardinals by five points in the final team standings.

Boone Central was also the team runner-up at its home Newman Grove Holiday Tournament on Dec. 30.

The Cards went 2-2 in title matches at Battle Creek while Gering had eight finalists and went 4-4.

Boone Central has risen to No. 5 in Class C of the NSWCA dual ratings and has two wrestlers listed in the top six of their respective weight classes. Gavin Dozler is No. 3 at 120 pounds. Richard Cleveland checks in at No. 6 at 182. Carson Wood (113), Ashton Schafer (160) and Taylor Weber (195) are all considered contenders.