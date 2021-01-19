Cards crush the field in Gibbon

Boone Central wrestling won its first tournament title of the season on Saturday at Gibbon and did so going away by 56 points over the runners-up Ord.
The Cardinals sent five wrestlers to title matches, won twice and had four others bounce back from losses and take third place. Boone Central had previously finished as the team runners-up at its own Newman Grove Invite and the week before at the Battle Creek Classic.
The Cardinals wouldn't be denied this time. Championships by Gavin Dozler and Taylor Weber plus trips to the finals by Carson Wood, Sam Grape and Ashton Schafer made sure of that.
"The whole team wrestled extremely well. At one point, we had 20 wins and just one loss," coach Josh Majerus said. "Gavin Dozler earning some revenge and upsetting the No. 2 kid and Jaxon Schafer beating the No. 8 kid twice definitely stand out as highlights."
Dozler went 3-0 on his run to the 120-pound title. After a bye, he defeated Cooper Casey of Thayer Central, who won a tournament the previous week, on a pin with one minute left in the match. In the semifinals he scored another pin, this time over Sam Luther of Kearney Catholic with 44 seconds left in the third period. He handed No. 2 Riley Waddington of Wood River just his fourth loss of year in an 8-0 decision. Dozler escaped to start the second, created a takedown and scored three nearfall points. Two more points for a takedown in the third wrapped it up.
Weber needed just two wins at 195 to rise to the top of the podium. He started with a pin of 21-8 Trey Warner of Ord then trailed 24-11 Eli English of Wood River 2-1 when English was disqualified.
Wood won by pin and 6-0 decision before a 6-1 loss to No. 3 Jose Escandon of Gibbon. Grape had three falls and a 6-4 win ahead of a pinfall loss to Class D No. 5 Dominic Stewart of Thayer Central at 145. Schafer earned a 45-second pin and won by disqualification before a medical forfeit to No. 3 Garrett Kluthe of Ord.
Ted Hemmingsen, Schafer, Camden Moser and Dakota Rose were all third. William Karmann and Richard Cleveland were fourth.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.