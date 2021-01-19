Cards crush the field in Gibbon

Boone Central wrestling won its first tournament title of the season on Saturday at Gibbon and did so going away by 56 points over the runners-up Ord.

The Cardinals sent five wrestlers to title matches, won twice and had four others bounce back from losses and take third place. Boone Central had previously finished as the team runners-up at its own Newman Grove Invite and the week before at the Battle Creek Classic.

The Cardinals wouldn't be denied this time. Championships by Gavin Dozler and Taylor Weber plus trips to the finals by Carson Wood, Sam Grape and Ashton Schafer made sure of that.

"The whole team wrestled extremely well. At one point, we had 20 wins and just one loss," coach Josh Majerus said. "Gavin Dozler earning some revenge and upsetting the No. 2 kid and Jaxon Schafer beating the No. 8 kid twice definitely stand out as highlights."