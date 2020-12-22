Cards deck Bulldog boys, HLHF girls blast BC

It had been two years since Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family boys basketball had lost consecutive games and three since back-to-back double digit losses.
That came to an end Saturday at Boone Central when the Bulldogs, coming off a 56-42 defeat at the hands of C-1 No. 1 Auburn suffered a 67-48 home loss to Boone Central.
HLHF hadn't been beaten at home by a margin that large since Wisner-Pilger in a 63-41 loss in January 2018.
The Bulldogs hit on just 35% of their shots, were 5 of 17 from long range and turned it over 23 times. How HLHF was able to be beaten so handily was an easy answer for coach Joe Hesse.
"We turned the ball over 23 times and shot under 40% from the line," he said. "They had a post player score 27."
That post player was Garrett Rasmussen. He controlled the paint with 12 of 15 shooting, nine rebounds, six of them offensive, and a blocked shot.
Jason Sjuts scored 15 and Ethan Keller had 11 but HLHF was held to 17 of 49 from the floor. The Bulldogs drew 19 fouls and earned 21 trips to the line but made just nine of those.
Boone Central led 39-30 at the half after a 16-16 tie in the first quarter. HLHF cut it three at the start of the fourth but then scored just three points in the fourth quarter.
"The kids stepped up and performed to the challenge of our schedule. We didn't start off the game being sharp as it took a few minutes to get a good flow for our offense," Boone Central coach Justin Harris said. "I thought we did an excellent job of pushing the ball whether that led to some easier baskets or not. Our shot selection was really good as we took open looks from the outside but attacked when we could. Going 10 for 10 from the free throw line kept them at bay in the fourth."
HLHF girls 58, Boone Central 36: Boone Central contained HLHF post Addison Schneider better than any other opponent so far this year but allowed four Bulldogs to reach double figures and gave up 22 offensive rebounds.
Schneider's season low was 12 points in the opening game. She averaged 20 points before Saturday when Boone Central held her to 11. Fellow junior Page Beller replaced that production with 15 points while senior Lexi Frauendorfer had 11 and Alisha Dahlberg had 10.
Schneider wasn't contained on the offensive glass. She had 11 offensive boards, and five of her teammates all had at least two.
"Hopefully that's a sign that we can be a pretty balanced team. The girls played well. Our defense gave us opportunities on offense," HLHF coach Kandee Hanzel said. "I thought we took great shots, shots that hopefully start falling. But heck, if Addison is there to put them back in, why not?"
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.