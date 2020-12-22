Cards deck Bulldog boys, HLHF girls blast BC

"The kids stepped up and performed to the challenge of our schedule. We didn't start off the game being sharp as it took a few minutes to get a good flow for our offense," Boone Central coach Justin Harris said. "I thought we did an excellent job of pushing the ball whether that led to some easier baskets or not. Our shot selection was really good as we took open looks from the outside but attacked when we could. Going 10 for 10 from the free throw line kept them at bay in the fourth."

HLHF girls 58, Boone Central 36: Boone Central contained HLHF post Addison Schneider better than any other opponent so far this year but allowed four Bulldogs to reach double figures and gave up 22 offensive rebounds.

Schneider's season low was 12 points in the opening game. She averaged 20 points before Saturday when Boone Central held her to 11. Fellow junior Page Beller replaced that production with 15 points while senior Lexi Frauendorfer had 11 and Alisha Dahlberg had 10.

Schneider wasn't contained on the offensive glass. She had 11 offensive boards, and five of her teammates all had at least two.