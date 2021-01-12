CC girls bounce back, boys suffer second loss

The Cross County girls bounced back from their third loss of the season behind 20 points from senior Erica Stratman on a 10 for 14 shooting night in a 46-22 win Saturday at Heartland.
The Cougars were held to a season-low 31 points in a loss two nights earlier at Sutton. Saturday it was the Cross County defense that dictated the action. The Cougars shut out the Huskies in the first quarter then allowed just three in the second.
The win capped a busy 2-1 week that also included a win at Osceola on Jan. 5.
"It was nice to get back into a routine. Obviously, the Christmas break was a welcomed time of relaxing and getting some rest while also competing in a competitive holiday tournament. But you always hope kids can adjust to getting back into the flow of school and the regular schedule again," coach Mitch Boshart said. "We didn't quite get through the week as we hoped, obviously dropping a tough one to a well-coached Sutton team. But it was good to pick up a couple wins along the way."
Despite not allowing a point in the first quarter, Cross County's lead was just 10-0 when the Cougars couldn't convert from around the rim.
Stratman and fellow senior Cortlyn Schaefer picked up early fouls and had to sit, but their absence became a blessing in disguise.
The backups earned a few charging calls. Those plays sparked the team on the other end of the court and led to a 21-3 advantage at the break. Stratman returned and began to make an immediate offensive impact.
"The third quarter Erica really took over. She sat for half of the second quarter with some fouls. But with the offensive change we made, when we plugged her back in during the third quarter she really did a nice job of sealing and calling for the ball," Boshart said. "She's a smart player who uses her body well, and it helps when guards like Cortlyn Schaefer and Jacy Mentink were doing a good job threading some passes into traffic."
Heartland 53, Cross County boys 52: The Cougar boys dropped to 10-2 with their second loss since a semifinal defeat to Milford on Dec. 28 in the Runza Holiday Tournament.
Cross County led throughout the night then fell behind in the final stages due to turnovers. The Cougars had the ball for the final shot, executed the play but missed yet another layup.
Missed layups to extend the lead were a problem throughout the night.
No scoring totals were available.
The Cross County boys and girls travel to Twin River on Thursday.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.