CC girls bounce back, boys suffer second loss

The Cross County girls bounced back from their third loss of the season behind 20 points from senior Erica Stratman on a 10 for 14 shooting night in a 46-22 win Saturday at Heartland.

The Cougars were held to a season-low 31 points in a loss two nights earlier at Sutton. Saturday it was the Cross County defense that dictated the action. The Cougars shut out the Huskies in the first quarter then allowed just three in the second.

The win capped a busy 2-1 week that also included a win at Osceola on Jan. 5.

"It was nice to get back into a routine. Obviously, the Christmas break was a welcomed time of relaxing and getting some rest while also competing in a competitive holiday tournament. But you always hope kids can adjust to getting back into the flow of school and the regular schedule again," coach Mitch Boshart said. "We didn't quite get through the week as we hoped, obviously dropping a tough one to a well-coached Sutton team. But it was good to pick up a couple wins along the way."

Despite not allowing a point in the first quarter, Cross County's lead was just 10-0 when the Cougars couldn't convert from around the rim.

Stratman and fellow senior Cortlyn Schaefer picked up early fouls and had to sit, but their absence became a blessing in disguise.