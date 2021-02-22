Central swept at Blue Dragon Classic

Central Community College-Columbus volleyball dropped a pair of games on Friday at the Blue Drago Classic in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Raiders opened the day against the host, Hutchinson Community College, and were swept 3-0 by set scores of 25-17, 25-12 and 25-20.

Jordan Wegner had eight kills and a pair of blocks, Chloe Odbert dished out 20 assists, Devyn Erickson and Khloe Felker each posted 10 digs and Michaela Dukes served up two aces.

Central won a set in the second match against Jefferson College but fell in four: 25-19, 21-25, 25-20 and 25-18.

Wegner recorded nine kills and three blocks, Odbert set up 23 assists, Felker totaled 10 digs and Erickson served a pair of aces.

"We made some more really good strides in the match against Jefferson College," Central head coach Abby Pollart said. "We played tough and scrappy on defense but couldn't quite put it together on the offensive side."

The Raiders are now 5-9 and will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in a home match against Southeast Community College.

